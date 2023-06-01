Disney+ Announces Release Date for Secret Invasion Marvel Legends Episodes

The release date of Marvel Studios’ Legends episodes prepping audiences for Secret Invasion was revealed.

The adult-oriented spy espionage thriller is only a few weeks out from its Disney+ debut and will see the return of Samuel L, Jackson’s Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn‘s Talos, and Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill. Joining them will be newcomer Emilia Clark as G’iah, a new Skrull.

For those who might need a refresher, Marvel has the perfect trick on the way.

Secret Invasion's Legends Episodes Incoming

Disney+ Japan noted that Marvel Studios will be debuting five Legends episodes ahead of Secret Invasion.

For those that don't know, Legends is a series that helps fans catch up, or simply get reminded, of important events and characters in the MCU. Each installment focuses on someone who is important to an upcoming Marvel Studios movie or show.

While the subjects of each new entry ahead of Secret Invasion aren't revealed, they will all drop on Wednesday, June 14, which is one week ahead of the limited series' premiere.

Given what fans know about the series, the likely characters who will get the spotlight in their own Legends installment are Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Rhodey, Talos, and Everett Ross, as well as Skrulls in general.

Previously, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania got three episodes ahead of its release, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 got five.

Getting Ready for the Skrull Invasion

Many are thrilled to finally be learning what Nick Fury has been up to all this time.

The last time fans caught up with him in Spider-Man: Far From Home, it wasn’t even the real deal. Instead, it was Talos and his wife parading around pretending to be both Nick and Maria Hill.

Don Cheadle’s Rhodey is also set to make an important appearance in Secret Invasion. In fact, his time on this series will help set the stage for his upcoming movie, Armor Wars.

Rumor is that fans might also get introduced to the evolution of the shape-shifting alien species, the Super Skrull.

Secret Invasion lands on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 21.