Watch Secret Invasion's Legends Episodes Online for Free

The latest Marvel Studios: Legends episodes focused on the characters featured in Disney+'s Secret Invasion are now available online for free.

Marvel's Legends series has been an intuitive way for the studio to remind fans about individual characters' stories within the MCU.

Previously, these bite-sized recap videos were only available on Disney+, but Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 began a new trend.

Watch Secret Invasion Legends Episodes for Free

Building up to Secret Invasion's streaming debut, Disney released all of the series' new Marvel Studios: Legends episodes on YouTube for free.

The Legends episodes already debuted on Disney+ on June 14, but that requires a subscription to the service in order to watch.

Now available to anyone, each Legends episode highlights a different character from the show, including Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Talos and the Skrulls, Everett Ross, and James "War Machine" Rhodes.

From recruiting Tony Stark to be an Avenger to dusting away and paging Captain Marvel, Nick Fury serves as the backbone of the MCU, standing as the longest-running current character in the franchise.

An original agent of SHIELD, Maria Hill was a key player in 2012's The Avengers and has remained relevant within the MCU as a spy.

Introduced in 2019's Captain Marvel, Talos and the Skrulls were thought to be the villains, but turn out to be Carol Danvers' allies. Secret Invasion promises to expand upon the villainous capabilities of the green-skinned shape-shifters.

Everett Ross became a well-known agent and ally of the Avengers in his MCU introduction in Captain America: Civil War. Ross has had a prominent role in both Black Panther films and will now make his presence felt on Disney+.

Initially played by Terrance Howard in 2008's Iron Man, Don Cheadle has made his mark on the character of James Rhodes over the past 13 years, so much so that War Machine's first solo project, Armor Wars, was upgraded from a series to a movie. Fans will get an update on Rhodey's place in the MCU during Secret Invasion after he was last seen in live-action in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Prepping for Marvel's First Event Series

In addition to the Marvel legends returning for this series, MCU newcomers Emilia Clarke, Olivia Coleman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir enter the fold.

Clark is playing a grown-up G'iah, Talos' young daughter audiences met in Captain Marvel. with her introduction being similar to Monica Rambeau's MCU return in WandaVision and The Marvels (now portrayed by Teyonah Parris).

One main reason why this show is being promoted as an "event series" is that there's a possibility that MCU characters fans know and love have been Skrulls all along.

Some Skrulls will be deceitful, in an attempt to take over planet Earth after Fury and Danvers didn't hold up their end of a promise made 30 years ago.

How will this connect to The Marvels (starring Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and bringing Jackson back as Fury)?

Tune in to find out when Secret Invasion begins streaming Wednesday, June 21 only on Disney+.