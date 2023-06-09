Captain Marvel's Lie Gets Called Out In New MCU Disney+ Show

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel was called out in the first clip for Disney+'s next MCU series, Secret Invasion, for lying to the Skrulls during her solo film.

Secret Invasion will connect closely to Captain Marvel, serving as a direct sequel to the 2019 movie and potentially a set up for the 2023 sequel, The Marvels.

This comes in part due to the series' heavy Skrull connections which spin out of their debut in Captain Marvel and the impact of a promise she made to them.

Captain Marvel Referenced in Secret Invasion Clip

The first clip for Disney+'s next MCU series, Secret Invasion, called out Brie Larson's Captain Marvel - as well as Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury - for lying to the Skrulls by falsely claiming that they would help them.

Making his MCU debut, Game of Thrones actor Richard Dormer's Agent Prescod revealed his conspiracy of a Skrull invasion to Martin Freeman's Everett Ross.

Marvel Studios

During the conversation, Prescod explained how this all started when the Skrulls first arrived on Earth in the '90s-set Captain Marvel and "Carol Danvers and Nick Fury promised to find them a new planet." But as that promise was never paid off, the Skrulls now "don't just want any planet. They want [Earth]:"

"Oh c'mon Ross, you know the stories. This didn't start yesterday. It started 30 years ago when the Skrulls found Earth. Carol Danvers and Nick Fury promised to find them a new planet. But now, now they don't just want any planet. They want ours."

The promise in question comes from the end of Captain Marvel as Larson's hero promised to the Skrulls to "help [them] find a home," just as Annette Bening's Mar-Vell had been trying to do:

"I’ll help you find a home. Finish what Mar-Vell started."

Marvel Studios

Fans can watch the full Secret Invasion clip below, with Prescod's call-out coming at the 2:25 mark:

How Captain Marvel Is Key to Secret Invasion

Understanding the reaction the Skrulls have had to Captain Marvel abandoning her promise of a new home, it makes more sense why Talos, disguised as Fury, had such an abrupt "don't invoke her name" reaction to Peter Parker suggesting asking for her help with the Elementals in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

While most will be at the very least disappointed with Carol Danvers, it seems a faction of the Skrulls will be taking this a step further in their "Secret Invasion" of Earth to claim the planet for themselves. But as that plan is naturally bound to fail, perhaps the search for the Skrulls' new destination will play into The Marvels.

As Captain Marvel's promise of a new home for the Skrulls will be a driving factor behind Secret Invasion, one has to wonder whether she will appear at all. At an absolute minimum, it wouldn't be surprising to see Brie Larson's hero show up in a post-credits scene in the finale to set up The Marvels.

At the very least, fans should expect to hear plenty more mentions of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel throughout Secret Invasion, especially with two characters from her solo movie - Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn's Talos - leading the show.

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 21.