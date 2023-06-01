Marvel Studios Confirms Captain Marvel's Big Impact on Next Disney+ Show

According to a Marvel Studios executive, Captain Marvel will have a major impact on the MCU's newest Disney+ series, Secret Invasion.

Brie Larson only has a small presence in the Multiverse Saga thus far, with appearances in the post-credits scenes from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel before she returns for her own solo sequel this fall.

However, Secret Invasion will heavily feature two characters that served as co-stars in her first solo movie with Nick Fury and Talos set to tackle the oncoming Skrull invasion that will take hold on Earth.

And while this new series is confirmed to set up the new solo movie for Captain Marvel, The Marvels, it's still uncertain how heavily it will tie back to the first film in the series.

Captain Marvel's Impact on Secret Invasion

Speaking with Total Film, Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development Jonathan Schwartz shared new details on the impact that 2019's Captain Marvel will have on the MCU's next Disney+ show, Secret Invasion.

One important plot development from Captain Marvel's final moments came when Carol Danvers agreed to help Talos and his Skrull family find a new home after being on the run across the galaxy for generations, with Nick Fury there beside her:

"I’ll help you find a home. Finish what Mar-Vell started."

Marvel Studios

However, Nick Fury is going to come into this series with some self-doubt after not fulfilling that promise.

Schwartz explained that this leads the Skrulls to be "unhappy with the status quo" as they point much of their frustration and anger towards Fury himself over this situation:

"Fury and Carol promise the Skrulls they’ll find a new home planet for them to live as themselves. And decades later, that hasn’t happened. The Skrulls are unhappy with the status quo, and starting to get very dissatisfied. A lot of that anger is directed at Nick."

Marvel Studios

Schwartz also dove into the idea of Secret Invasion being "a more grounded espionage thriller" for Nick Fury, something that the studio had wanted to do for a long time and only got to explore with him in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier:

"It had always been talked about, but never really happened. We really liked the idea of a more grounded espionage thriller. That felt like the right home for Nick. That’s the way things crystallise sometimes in the MCU. You talk about something for a long time, and then the right idea or the right medium or the right genre just catalyses it, and makes it real."

Additionally, director Ali Selim explained how Fury is "going through something very internal" in this new series, teasing a new side of the character that's "a little broken and a little older:"

"Nick Fury is going through something very internal in this show. On our first call together, Sam said to me, 'I don’t know this Nick Fury.' He’s lived the badass Nick Fury. And suddenly, he’s a Nick Fury who’s a little broken and a little older, and wondering what’s his place in all of this and does he have the juice?’

How Will Captain Marvel Impact Secret Invasion?

While these quotes don't indicate in any way that Captain Marvel will be seen in Secret Invasion, it's clear that her experiences with Nick Fury and Talos will be revisited throughout the story.

By the time Secret Invasion hits, Nick Fury will have just returned to Earth for the first time since the reveal that he was off-world during Spider-Man: Far From Home, with Talos acting as the former SHIELD director while working with Peter Parker.

However, depending on when in the MCU timeline Secret Invasion lands, it could be as long as 30 years since the events of Captain Marvel - quite a long time for the Skrulls to go without a safe place to live.

After all, Talos' daughter G'iah will now be seen as a full-blown adult behind Emilia Clarke, meaning she'll have gone almost her entire life potentially on the run.

On top of the invading sect of Skrulls on Earth led by Kingsley Ben-Adir's Gravik, Talos and Nick Fury may have their own issues to work out depending on how much they've spoken outside of the Far From Home post-credits scene.

And with this series directly setting up Fury's upcoming return to the big screen in The Marvels, all bets are off on how Brie Larson's cosmic Avenger will have an impact on the small screen.

Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ on June 21.