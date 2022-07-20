New Loki Season 2 Photos | Black Panther Disney+ Spin-off | Star Wars Fixes Plot Hole | MCU Producer on 'Woke' Criticism | Batgirl Movie Delayed | Iron Fist Future Doubtful | Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Contract | Jessica Jones Title Changed | Kingpin's Future Rumors | Chris Pratt's Marvel Departure | Tom Hiddleston Expecting Baby | MCU Ironheart First Look | Thor 4 Post-Credits Scenes | Blade Suffers Delay |

Captain Marvel 2 Reshoots Commence With Samuel L. Jackson (Photo)
By Sam Hargrave

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has been a staple of the MCU since he first introduced himself to Tony Stark in 2008's Iron Man. In the years since he has formed the Avengers, witnessed the fall of SHIELD, and jetted off into space with SWORD, setting the stage for his cosmic role in Secret Invasion and The Marvels​​​​​​.

The Hollywood legend joined Brie Larson for 2019's Captain Marvel in a '90s prequel that explored the early days of his career and even revealed how he lost an eye to a cat-like Flerken. Projects such as Spider-Man: Far From HomeWandaVision and Ms. Marvel have since hinted at the troubled relationship between Carol Danvers and other characters

Now, Jackson is set to reprise his role in The Marvels after his Secret Invasion. Just recently, fans were shocked to discover the Disney+ series has set course for an unprecedented four months of reshoots, but that isn't the only production Jackson will soon return to.

Nick Fury Actors Confirms The Marvel Reshoots 

In a recent post on Instagram, Nick Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson confirmed he had begun work on the reshoots for The Marvels.

The MCU veteran shared a morning selfie with a caption referring to his return to work on the Captain Marvel sequel: "Rise & Grind, back in da box!! #themarvels"

Samuel L Jackson The Marvels
Instagram

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson commented on the post with a series of emojis to show her excitement and affection.

Brie Larson Instagram
Instagram

The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. 

Developing...

