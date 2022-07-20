Captain Marvel 2 Reshoots Commence With Samuel L. Jackson (Photo)

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has been a staple of the MCU since he first introduced himself to Tony Stark in 2008's Iron Man. In the years since he has formed the Avengers, witnessed the fall of SHIELD, and jetted off into space with SWORD, setting the stage for his cosmic role in Secret Invasion and The Marvels​​​​​​.

The Hollywood legend joined Brie Larson for 2019's Captain Marvel in a '90s prequel that explored the early days of his career and even revealed how he lost an eye to a cat-like Flerken. Projects such as Spider-Man: Far From Home, WandaVision and Ms. Marvel have since hinted at the troubled relationship between Carol Danvers and other characters.

Now, Jackson is set to reprise his role in The Marvels after his Secret Invasion. Just recently, fans were shocked to discover the Disney+ series has set course for an unprecedented four months of reshoots, but that isn't the only production Jackson will soon return to.

Nick Fury Actors Confirms The Marvel Reshoots

In a recent post on Instagram, Nick Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson confirmed he had begun work on the reshoots for The Marvels.

The MCU veteran shared a morning selfie with a caption referring to his return to work on the Captain Marvel sequel: "Rise & Grind, back in da box!! #themarvels"

Instagram

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson commented on the post with a series of emojis to show her excitement and affection.

Instagram

The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023.

Developing...