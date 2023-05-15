Marvel Just Cast Its 18th Game of Thrones Actor In the MCU

An actor best known for his role in Game of Thrones has joined the cast of Secret Invasion, becoming the 18th actor from the HBO series to join Marvel Studios' MCU.

Game of Thrones holds one of the biggest casts ever assembled on screens, with hundreds of actors appearing in the eight-season sprawling tale of Westeros.

And as a high-budget HBO series, the show had no shortage of massive movie-level stars, along with some who have since become among the biggest names in Hollywood.

Game of Thrones Star Cast in Secret Invasion

Game of Thrones' Beric Dondarrion actor Richard Dormer has officially joined the MCU as a character called Agent Prescott in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion series on Disney+.

Dormer's casting emerged after his character appeared speaking to Martin Freeman's Everett Ross in a new featurette for the Disney+ series.

Dormer becomes the 18th Game of Thrones actor to join the MCU, following his role as Berric Dondarrion across six seasons of the HBO show.

The full list of the other 17 actors to appear in both Game of Thrones and an MCU project can be seen below:

Natalie Dormer - Private Lorraine

Natalie Dormer played Margaery Tyrell, the wife of King Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones, but that came after she had a minor role in Captain America: The First Avenger as Private Lorraine. The actress' US army private and SSR member attempted to seduce Steve Rogers after he bravely saved a number of prisoners.

David Bradley - Church Keeper

Many will undoubtedly forget David Bradley in the MCU, as he appeared only briefly as an unnamed church keeper in The First Avenger from which Red Skull took the Tesseract in Norway. Meanwhile, in Westeros, Bradley played Lord Walder Frey, who famously headed the infamous Red Wedding massacre.

Joseph Gatt - Grundroth

Joseph Gatt played the Frost Giant warrior Grundroth in 2011's Thor, his character was killed by Heimdall at the Bifrost Bridge. In Game of Thrones, Gatt played the Thenn warg, a member of a tribe of Free Folk in Season 4.

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje - Algrim the Strong/Kurse

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje played the secondary villain Kurse, aka Algrim the Strong, in Thor: The Dark World, while in Game of Thrones, he tackled the role of Malko, a slave ship captain who appeared in Season 5.

Clive Russell - Tyr

Clive Russell played Tyr, the Asgardian God of War, in Thor: The Dark World, taking on a minor role despite the character's important place in Norse mythology. This came after his Game of Thrones debut as Brynden Tully, aka the knight more commonly referred to as the Blackfish.

Richard Brake - Einherjar Captain

Richard Brake was the first of two actors to play the Night King in Game of Thrones, with him playing the key villain across Seasons 4 and 5. In the MCU his role was small, appearing in a flashback as an Einherjar Lieutenant under King Bor's command in the battle against Malekith in Thor: The Dark World.

Enzo Cilenti - Watchtower Guard

Enzo Cilenti played a Yunkai slave trader called Yezzan zo Qaggaz across Seasons 5 and 6 of Game of Thrones. On the MCU side, Cilenti's role was a minor one as a watchtower guard in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Ralph Ineson - Ravager Pilot

Ralph Ineson played a background Ravager pilot in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but he had a slightly more significant guest star role in Game of Thrones as Dagmer Cleftjaw, a loyal ironborn raider of House Greyjoy.

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

Hannah John-Kamen joined the MCU as the villain Ghost, aka former SHIELD agent Ava Starr, in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and she will soon be back in 2024 as a member of the Thunderbolts. In terms of her role in Westeros, John-Kamen brought the Dothraki Ornela, a friend of Daenerys Targaryen, to life.

Peter Dinklage - Eitri

Coming off an eight-season run as Tyrion Lannister, one of the main characters of Game of Thrones, Peter Dinklage joined the MCU as the Eitri, the King of the Dwarves, in Avengers: Infinity War and a deleted Thor: Love and Thunder scene. That wasn't even his first Marvel role, having also portrayed weapons tycoon Bolivar Trask in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Richard E. Grant - Classic Loki

In Game of Thrones, Richard E. Grant played Izembaro, a playwright and actor who once took on the role of Robert Baratheon. The British star came to the MCU as the Classic Loki Variant in The Void and quickly became a fan favorite, although the chances of him returning are unclear after his run in Loki.

Richard Madden - Ikaris

Following his breakout starring role as Robb Stark in Game of Thrones, Richard Madden finally joined the MCU in Eternals. Madden's Ikaris was by far the most powerful of the Eternals, however, he ultimately took a villainous turn by the end of the movie and seemingly met his demise as he flew into the sun.

Kit Harington - Dane Whitman

Madden wasn't the only House Stark alum to join the MCU in Eternals, as Jon Snow actor Kit Harington entered the franchise as Dane Whitman. Harrington's character is expected to become the heroic Black Knight down the line, although his planned return in Blade may, unfortunately, have been scrapped.

Rhys Ifans - Curt Connors/Lizard

Rhys Ifans was a recent addition to the Game of Thrones universe, starring in House of the Dragon as Otto Hightower, a Hand of the King. Ifans' Marvel tenure started off outside the MCU as Curt Connors, aka Lizard, in The Amazing Spider-Man, but he made an appearance in the main timeline as one of the Multiversal villains seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Emilia Clarke - G’iah

Emilia Clarke, the actress behind Game of Thrones' Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen, will enter the MCU alongside Richard Dormer in Secret Invasion. The iconic star will play Talos' grown-up daughter G'iah, and she might even have a bright MCU future ahead of her it seems.

Finn Jones - Iron Fist

Finn Jones played the tourney knight Loras Tyrell in Game of Thrones and later joined the MCU on Netflix as Iron Fist, starring in the series of the same name and even teaming up with other heroes in The Defenders. Jones' Iron Fist portrayal proved controversial with fans, and it's unclear whether he will reprise the role.

Jessica Henwick - Colleen Wing

Funnily enough, Iron Fist's co-lead Colleen Wing, played by Jessica Henwick, was also a Game of Thrones alum, appearing as one of Prince Oberyn Martell's daughters, Nymeria Sands, in several episodes. The actress has expressed hopes to return to the MCU in a different role, although many fans have shared a desire to see Colleen Wing becoming the next Iron Fist.

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ on June 21.