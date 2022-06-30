Thor: Love and Thunder Deleted Scenes Featuring Jeff Goldblum & Peter Dinklage

Thor: Love and Thunder's release date is approaching at lightning speed and the stars of the film have been busy building hype for the sequel. Chris Hemsworth's fourth solo adventure sees him take on one of the God of Thunder's iconic comic book villains in Gorr the God Butcher, who is played by veteran superhero actor Christian Bale.

Bale is just one of many A-list stars in Thor: Love and Thunder, which brings both new and returning characters to the screen. Thor 4 sees Hemsworth's superhero reunited with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, who wields the hammer as Mighty Thor. Tessa Thompson will also return as the newly crowned King Valkyrie alongside Thor: Ragnarok's breakout star Korg, who is brought to life once again by director Taika Waititi.

Not to mention Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Dave Bautista are all reprising their roles as the Guardians of the Galaxy in the fourth Thor film, after the God of Thunder was last seen joining the team's galactic adventures in Avengers: Endgame.

It wouldn't be a Marvel Studios film without a few cameos, but it seems that Thor: Love and Thunder's already stacked cast may have caused a few appearances to be left on the cutting room floor.

Christian Bale Reveals Cut Scenes From Thor 4

Peter DInklage's Eitri

In an interview with Prensaescenario, Christian Bale talked about working with the other Thor: Love and Thunder cast members.

After praising Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson's performances, Bale revealed he also got to work with previous MCU stars Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum. However, the actor said their scenes are "not in the final film" even though it was "beautiful, brilliant stuff".

"Taika just created a really, really, good cast. And everybody else I'm not mentioning as well. I got to work with Peter Dinklage, that's not in the final film, but I got to work with him. He's fantastic. I got to work with Jeff Goldblum, he's not in the final film either. As you see lots of stuff ends up on the cutting room floor, even though it is beautiful, brilliant stuff."

When Bale was asked how Thor: Love and Thunder managed to juggle so many elements, the actor simply said "because it's Taika [Waititi} at the helm".

"Yes, because it's Taika at the helm and there's very few people who know how to balance and juggle all of that and with such a massive palette and massive budget, which is a task in itself knowing how to do that. He's done an incredible job with it."

More MCU Stars In Thor 4?

Marvel

It's hard to believe that Thor: Love and Thunder's cast could be even more star-studded, but according to Bale it was.

Both Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum have appeared in Marvel movies alongside Thor in the past. Dinklage starred in Avengers: Endgame as Eitri, the king of the Dwarves who helped Thor forge his weapon Stormbreaker. Goldblum appeared in Thor: Ragnarok as the eccentric Grandmaster who pits Thor and Hulk against each other in his arena on Sakaar.

Both were rumored or alluded to appearing in the film previously, but not fans have confirmation that the two MCU characters won't be back after all – that is, unless they make their way onto the Blu-ray's deleted scenes.

It's hard to say what sort of interaction these characters would have had with Bale's God Butcher in Thor 4. Eitri is known for crafting godly weapons, so potentially Gorr may have gone to the dwarf for a god-killing weapon of his own. Meanwhile, The Grandmaster is one of the Elders of the Universe in Marvel Comics, so it's possible Gorr would have seen him as another target in his mission to eradicate all godly beings from the universe.

Dinklage and Goldblum's appearances aren't the only things that have been cut from Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth revealed in an interview that Thor had a dance scene in the film set to an ABBA tune, but it didn't end up making it to the screen. Hopefully, after the film's theatrical release is done, there will be a chance for these deleted scenes to see the light of day.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in cinemas on July 8.