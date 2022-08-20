Thor: Love and Thunder: First Look at Jeff Goldblum's Deleted Scene

Thor: Love and Thunder's short runtime meant that there were various deleted scenes that didn't make the final cut. This was reportedly due to Marvel Studios' mandate that Thor's fourth solo movie couldn't have a runtime that exceeded two hours.

One of those scenes revolved around Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster from Thor: Ragnarok. Previous evidence indicated that Goldblum was seen with the cast of Thor 4 in Sydney, Australia during production for the MCU sequel, leaving fans to believe that he was involved in Chris Hemsworth's next Marvel adventure.

Gorr actor Christian Bale confirmed that Grandmaster was supposed to show up in the movie, but his role was ultimately scrapped. Thor 4 director Taika Waititi explained why Goldblum's MCU character didn't make the final cut, saying that even if a scene is "the most funniest thing or intriguing thing" on its own, he knows that it works "best for the film" to leave it out when needed.

Now, a special look at Goldblum's deleted scene has been revealed.

Jeff Goldblum's Deleted Thor 4 Scene Revealed

Marvel Studios visual artist Laurent Ben-Mimoun shared official concept art from Thor: Love and Thunder, showcasing the first look at Jeff Goldblum's deleted scene from the MCU's July 2022 release.

Alongside the reveal, Ben-Mimoun unveiled a caption, saying "moon of shame," indicating that this scene is tied to Gorr's Shadow Dimension.

Goldblum's Grandmaster can be seen inside a Sakaaran spacecraft, but the ship appears to be not in the best of shape.

The Grandmaster is wearing the same outfit that he wore from Thor: Ragnarok:

The head of Taika Waititi's Korg can also be seen in the background, seemingly suggesting that this deleted scene takes place after Team Thor stole Zeus' thunderbolt from Omnipotent City.

Will Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster Show Up Again in the MCU?

Jeff Goldblum's deleted scene in Thor: Love and Thunder appears to be a minor subplot that is tied to Christian Bale's Gorr. In the movie, Gorr managed to outsmart Thor, Valkyrie, and Mighty Thor in the Shadow Realm by overpowering them to take Stormbreaker at the last minute, as the God of Thunder opens a Bifrost to Earth to gain access to Eternity.

This deleted scene could be an alternate version of that moment where Gorr was able to take Stormbreaker before Thor was able to open a Bifrost to Earth. It's possible that Team Thor was able to contact the Grandmaster to take them back to Earth. There's a chance that Korg or Valkyrie has secret access to the Grandmaster, thus explaining why they have the means to reach him.

Given that Christian Bale was the one who revealed that he was able to work with Goldblum in Thor 4, Gorr and the Grandmaster may have encountered one another at some point in the movie. Gorr may have threatened Grandmaster, but he didn't kill him. As a result, Team Thor's call for help was easy enough for the Grandmaster to respond, potentially due to the fact that he was eager to take revenge by helping the "Lord of Thunder."

At this stage, it is unknown if Grandmaster will return to the MCU, but the possibilities are endless for the character. In She-Hulk's debut episode, a "Sakaaran Class A Courier Craft" was unveiled and this could pave the way for Goldblum's hilarious Marvel character to return in some form of appearance to deliver a piece of important news to Hulk.

Thor: Love and Thunder is still playing in theaters worldwide.