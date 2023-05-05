Loki Season 2's Release Date Will Reportedly Be Later Than Expected

According to a new report, Loki Season 2 might not be released on Disney+ until later than fans originally expected.

At one point, the show's second run of episodes aimed to air this summer. Since then, Loki actor Owen Wilson told Variety that he expected the show to premiere at the "end of the summer or September."

However, circumstances surrounding the show have now changed dramatically.

One of those changes is the newly initiated writer's strike affecting the entire entertainment industry, and then there is the controversy with Jonathan Majors, who is facing assault charges.

When Will Loki Season 2 Release on Disney+?

Marvel

The Cosmic Circus is reporting that its sources have stated Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 is looking at a later premiere date than originally expected.

While it's recently been believed that the series was looking at September, the outlet claims the timeframe is now shifted to October due to several unspecified changes in the climate in the entertainment industry.

Supposedly at one point Marvel considered delaying Tom Hiddleston's show to an indefinite TBD date, but decided that October was still a safe bet.

Marvel Studios has not confirmed or offered any comments.

Is Loki in for a Delay?

One of the changes that could be influencing the release of Loki is the newly initiated writer's strike affecting the entire entertainment industry. Marvel might want to space out all of its completed projects so audiences don't feel any content draught.

Then, of course, there is the controversy with Jonathan Majors, who is facing assault charges. While re-shooting his scenes isn't likely to happen, the company will want to be strategic about utilizing Majors' appearance in the future, depending on how his trial plays out.

The possibility of a delay could simply be Marvel utilizing the very concept the show revolves around: time. Whether it be to perfect plot points through editing or improving VFX, Marvel will want to make the best final product it can possibly achieve.

Loki Season 2 is set to debut later this year.