Samuel L. Jackson Breaks Silence on the MCU's New Evil Nick Fury

Samuel L. Jackson has commented on the fact Nick Fury is no longer the only one in the MCU assembling a group of remarkable people.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Nick Fury was largely MIA until Secret Invasion.

Meanwhile, Val (aka Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, has been recruiting a team behind-the-scenes - and with questionable motives - while also serving as the MCU's CIA Director.

In addition, her Fury-like role is something Marvel executive producer Nate Moore has even commented on in referring to Val as a "new leader" and "taking the reins from Nick Fury."

Samuel L. Jackson Talks "Fight" With Anti-Nick Fury

Marvel

When asked about Val, the MCU's new evil, anti-Nick Fury, Samuel L. Jackson hesitated for a moment before telling TheWrap "I don't want to talk about that."

However, what the Secret Invasion star did reveal is that Julia Louis-Dreyfuss says "we're gonna fight" and may know "something I don't:"

"I don't want to talk about that but I've talked to her about it already because she did a film with my wife that's coming out very soon. She was sitting right behind me at the Oscars. So she kept poking me, saying, 'we're gonna fight, we're gonna fight.' So, I guess she already knows something I don't know. But she's just starting something anyway."

So far, Val has appeared in three MCU projects so far, beginning with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, followed by Black Widow, and most recently in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where she's revealed to be the ex-wife of Martin Freeman's Agent Ross.

While Val is still a mysterious character, it does appear that Marvel Studios has positioned her as the evil version of Fury.

Not only is she recruiting a darker version of the Avengers in the Thunderbolts, but she appears to be manipulating the U.S. Government behind the scenes, possibly setting the United States on a collision course with Wakanda.

When Will Nick Fury Meet Val?

Now that Fury has returned to Earth in Secret Invasion, it's only a matter of time before he crosses paths with Val.

When it happens, the climatic clash is sure to highlight the fact that these two government directors are on opposite sides and with opposite agendas.

Given Val's position in the government, many fans have speculated that she will make an appearance in the six-episode run of Secret Invasion and possibly prove to be a Skrull herself.

While that remains to be seen, Marvel audiences know that both Nick Fury and Val will continue to have a presence in the MCU moving forward, offering more opportunities for them to eventually "fight."

For instance, in addition to Samuel L. Jackson's upcoming role in The Marvels, Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Val is expected to appear in 2024's Thunderbolts and likely Captain America: Brave New World as well.

Regardless, and from what Jackson shared, it sounds like Julia Louis-Dreyfuss is just as excited about this showdown as the fans.

The question now is just who will win the "fight" and how will it impact the greater MCU?

New episodes of Secret Invasion debut on Wednesdays on Disney+.