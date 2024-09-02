Marvel Studios Pays Tribute to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow 5 Years Later

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow was the center of an emotional tribute five long years after her on-screen death.

Starting as one of the original six Avengers after 2010’s Iron Man 2, Johansson’s Black Widow quickly became an MCU icon. She would star in eight total MCU movies as Natasha Romanoff (nine including a Captain Marvel cameo), culminating in her own solo film which helped open the Multiverse Saga.

The most emotional moment of her MCU arc came in 2019’s mega-hit Avengers: Endgame, in which she sacrificed her life to obtain the Soul Stone. This left Earth’s Mightiest Heroes devastated, although they avenged her death and defeated Thanos after bringing half the universe back into existence.

Additionally, along with her 2021 solo Black Widow movie, Marvel has ensured her memory will live on through various tributes and memorials.

[ Marvel Celebrates Black Widow Actor's Surprise Phase 5 Comeback (Photo) ]

Scarlett Johansson Tribute at Live Marvel Event

On August 30 and 31, Marvel Studios took to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California for the premiere of Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience, which The Direct attended.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and longtime MCU composer Michael Giacchino made appearances on stage, along with an orchestral tribute to the super-powered brand by the Los Angeles Philharmonic

This live concert honored the MCU’s Infinity Saga with a live performance of the franchise's musical scores behind footage from the Saga’s 23 films. Included were full scenes from select movies along with montages for the franchise's biggest heroes and teams.

The second act paid tribute to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, showing a nearly three-minute-long montage of her best and most memorable moments in the MCU.

The Direct

This footage used clips from the Infinity Saga’s Iron Man 2, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and all four Avengers movies. Additional footage was used from 2021’s Black Widow and Hawkeye, both of which were released as part of the Multiverse Saga.

This moment came in the long section dedicated to Avengers: Endgame, in which Black Widow's death scene was shown almost in its entirety. The clip led to the scene featuring Smart Hulk's snap with the Stark Gauntlet and, eventually, the final battle between the Avengers and Thanos.

Fans can see the Black Widow tribute in the following video, taken exclusively for The Direct by Richard Nebens:

[ Russo Brother Mocks Complaints About Black Widow Death ]

Will Scarlett Johansson Be Back With Marvel Again?

Avengers: Endgame brought Scarlett Johansson's journey as Black Widow to an end on-screen with her death, although she got her own prequel solo film two years later.

After numerous mentions of her character in the Multiverse Saga, her journey does not appear to be done quite yet.

In November 2023, Kevin Feige reconfirmed Johannson's involvement as a producer on an undisclosed MCU project. While she does not seem to be returning as an actor, her insight will prove invaluable as she builds the MCU behind the scenes.

Additionally, with the MCU being in the Multiverse Saga, a possible comeback as a Variant of Black Widow from another universe cannot be left off the table.

More than likely, this would come in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, which Marvel hopes will have the biggest cast of any comic book movie in history. Particularly with Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. playing Victor Von Doom in that film, many will be anxious to see any version of Black Widow get her crack at the antagonist.

All of Scarlett Johansson's appearances as Black Widow in the MCU are available to stream on Disney+.