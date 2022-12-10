Russo Brother Mocks Complaints About Black Widow Death

Director Joe Russo has responded to a fan who complained about Marvel Studios killing Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame.

Back in 2019, the Russo Brothers' Avengers: Endgame wasn't just the climax of Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga, but also the end of the line for several OG Avengers.

Much like Iron Man's Tony Stark, Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff sacrificed herself in Endgame to save half the universe, including her partner Clint Barton's family.

While it's true that Phase 4 of the MCU launched with a prequel Black Widow solo film, the fact remains that her MCU tenure had come to an end on the Russo's watch in the story timeline.

This reality is one that certain fans haven't let the directing duo forget; and now, Joe Russo has clapped back with his own response.

Endgame Director Mocks Black Widow Complaint

Marvel

In response to a fan complaint about him and Anthony Russo killing off Natasha Romanoff, Joe Russo posted a TikTok where he jokingly mocked the comment.

In the video, Joe Russo shared the complaint of "I'll never forgive you for k!ll!ing Natasha!," all before making a pouting face at the camera and pretending to play a tiny violin, a popular trend that has recently spread across TikTok.

The director shared the amusing retort on the brothers' AGBO account, the name of their film and television production company.

TikTok

The full Tik Tok can be seen below:

Why Joe Russo Isn't Mocking Black Widow

Of course, Joe Russo isn't actually making light of Black Widow's death or the fan base's feelings about the character. In fact, part of the reason why her death still evokes such an emotional response from the audience is due to how he and Anthony Russo filmed it.

If anything, this TikTok was a way for the director to have some fun, especially since he and his brother have received countless complaints about this same topic over the last three years.

There's also a chance that Natasha Romanoff could return once more in the MCU's current Multiverse Saga, particularly in a role for Avengers: Secret Wars.

After all, an alternate or Variant version of her character was already transplanted from one timeline to another in What If...?., opening the door for a similar event in live-action.

Whether the Russos will return as well is unknown. But regardless, the two will probably always be known as the directors who killed off Iron Man and Black Widow.