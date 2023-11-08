Marvel Confirms New Scarlett Johansson Production Is Still In the Works

By Gillian Blum Posted:
Scarlett Johansson, Marvel Studios logo

At the premiere for The Marvels, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that the upcoming Scarlett Johansson-produced upcoming project for the MCU is still happening.

While Johansson's Black Widow was killed off in Avengers: Endgame before her own solo Black Widow movie, the actress had previously confirmed that she's in line to produce a mystery project for the MCU, though specifics have not been announced yet.

Recently, rumors indicating that the MCU was scrambling and creatives were considering bringing back older characters like Iron Man and Black Widow have begun circulating.

Confirmation for Scarlett Johansson Project

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Las Vegas premiere of The Marvels, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige officially confirmed that the studio is still in progress on an upcoming MCU project produced by Scarlett Johansson.

ET asked Feige about rumors that Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. may be making a return to the MCU, which Feige said was not discussed at the recent Marvel behind-the-scenes retreat. But, he did say that they are "doing a project with Scarlett," and that "in terms of returning, we'll have to see:"

ET: "Yeah, it was like one of the things that was talked about at this retreat were Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. possibly returning at some point."

Feige: "We did not discuss that at the retreat. Is the truth. We're doing a project with Scarlett. I love Robert, he's a part of the family. But in terms of returning, we'll have to see."

This story is still developing. Please check back soon for more!

