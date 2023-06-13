Natasha Romanoff's MCU story may be over, but the same doesn't apply to Scarlett Johansson as her "top secret Marvel Studios project" is still moving forward.

In November 2021, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige first announced the Black Widow star was set to produce a Marvel Studios project, but fans have heard little, if anything, since then.

Scarlett Johansson's Marvel Project is 'Still Happening'

Marvel

In talking with ComicBook.com, Scarlett Johansson confirmed that the Marvel project she's producing is "still happening:"

"Yes. It is still happening, [but] not currently because nothing is happening right now. We’re all sort of in this holding pattern as we wait out the writers’ strike and potentially our own guild strike, and so on and so forth.”

It's important to note that Johansson's new Marvel Studios enterprise has nothing to do with her character, Natasha Romanoff.

Not only did Feige acknowledge this when announcing her new role as producer in 2021, but the actress confirmed as much herself in a recent interview, saying she is definitively "done" playing Black Widow.

What Is Scarlett Johansson's New Marvel Project?

Apart from the ongoing Writer's Guild of America strike, the reason why Scarlett Johansson's Marvel project has taken this long to develop is unknown.

However, before sharing her latest update, a number of fans assumed her legal battle with Disney over Black Widow's hybrid release likely soured her interest in working for the House of Mouse.

Audiences also don't know just what her Marvel Studios undertaking involves and if she's producing an MCU movie, a Disney+ series, a special presentation, or a Disney+ documentary.

If it happens to be the latter, she wouldn't be the first.

Shortly before announcing her own MCU retirement, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Zoe Saldana executive produced MPower for Disney+, a docuseries highlighting female MCU heroes both on and off-screen.

Hopefully, both Marvel Studios and Johansson will have more to share about her new Marvel role in the near future.

Black Widow is available to stream on Disney+.