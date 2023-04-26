Zoe Saldana Announces Her Marvel Retirement

Gamora actress Zoe Saldana announced her retirement from the MCU following Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The third Guardians film is known to be an endpoint for at least some of the fan-favorite characters, with director James Gunn teasing it as a goodbye to the team fans know.

Dave Bautista (Drax) has already announced his retirement from the MCU as well, following the inevitable goodbye in Guardians 3.

Saldana said that if Gamora were to re-appear following Guardians 3, she would want her role re-cast. She has also said that she "wouldn't be upset" if she did not return to Gamora.

Now, the actor's retirement from Marvel is official.

Zoe Saldana To Retire From MCU

Marvel

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zoe Saldana announced her official retirement from Marvel and her role as Gamora.

Saldana said "It is the end for me, for Gamora," though she is not as certain about the rest of the team:

"I don’t think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director James Gunn almost killed off Gamora in Vol. 2, and Saldana had not anticipated bringing the character beyond the first film.

In an emotional goodbye on the last day of filming as Gamora, Saldana expressed her gratitude to Gunn for the various things he did for her over the years:

"I thanked James for just his time and his patience and his guidance and his friendship."

While Saldana's words of gratitude to the director show her gratitude, her actions following Gunn's initial firing from Marvel show her respect for him too. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Saldana spoke directly with Marvel executives about bringing him back.

Is Gamora's Fate in Guardians 3 Grim?

With Zoe Saldana now officially finished with Gamora, fans may be left wondering if Gamora will face a second death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Given that Saldana has suggested a re-cast, it is possible for the character to appear following the third Guardians movie, though she will not be played by Saldana.

However, fans know to expect high emotions and tearful goodbyes in Guardians 3 — perhaps Gamora is among them?

Drax and Rocket have seemed to be the most likely candidates so far, given the former's actor's announced retirement and the latter's seemingly dire fate teased in promotional material.

However, with the same logic as is used for Drax, Gamora could see another death — with her first death having been in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018.

If this were to happen, seeing the team react to losing Gamora twice will inevitably be yet another emotional moment in the already emotional film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on Friday, May 5.