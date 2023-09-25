Zoe Saldana Gets Candid on Her Marvel Experience After Retirement Announcement

As Zoe Saldana moves into her retirement from the MCU after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Gamora actress spoke candidly about her experience with the franchise.

Ahead of her highly-anticipated comeback in Guardians 3, Saldana was open and honest with fans, announcing this movie would be her last in the MCU.

While this didn’t come as too big of a shock with audiences realizing that this movie would be the last time these Guardians teamed up, emotions would run high thanks to the impact they had on the MCU for almost a decade.

Zoe Saldana Gets Real About Marvel Experience

Marvel

As part of the Marvel Studios Assembled episode for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gamora star Zoe Saldana gave her candid thoughts about her time with the role in the MCU.

Her experience playing Gamora became “part of [her] legacy,” highlighting how big of an impact it’s had on her children:

“To live within the Marvel universe has been nothing but a treat. It’s a part of my legacy that I will so proudly take on with me, and I hope that my children are proud. I have three little boys, and they are already becoming die-hard fans of these characters.”

Using words like “lucky” and “proud,” she shared how great it felt to have so many people alongside her for the Marvel ride:

“It makes me feel really good. It makes me feel lucky. It makes me feel fortunate. It makes me feel proud, to know so many people that I look up to and I respect deeply that live also in this universe, among me.”

In a video from her final day on the Guardians 3 set, Saldana offered her thanks to director James Gunn for his belief in her while also saying she’d miss the role but not “the four-hour makeup” process:

“Every time I feel like I’m about to fall out of my sorts, I look around and I see people that I’ve up so much to be here because they have a true passion, a genuine, sincere love for what we do, and that always reminds me that we are very blessed and very lucky and very fortunate to be here. And I want to thank you because you have been a wonderful person. You believed in me before I even believed in myself. So thank you for sticking by me, and…I’m gonna miss Gamora, but I’m not gonna miss the four-hour makeup.”

Saldana previously spoke with Games Radar, confirming this would be her last movie as well; however, she made it clear she didn’t want “Gamora to go away” after her exit:

"I think the time has come for me to step down, and for the next generation to come forward. The one thing I would not want is for Gamora to go away. She’s been such an impactful character for fans, and especially female fans, and young female fans."

She noted she initially “signed up for one” movie before Guardians of the Galaxy and got a decade out of the role, giving her the chance to move on feeling satisfied with the experience:

“But me, per se? I mean, I signed up for one, and I got 10 years. Lucky me, man. I have no complaints. And I’m moving on with so much grace and gratitude in my heart.”

Will Gamora Return to the MCU?

With Saldana having admitted to feeling “stuck doing…franchises” like the MCU and the Avatar movies, seeing her finish her time with the Guardians series isn’t too big of a shock.

She also made it clear that she felt plenty of overwhelming emotions and a great deal of nostalgia filming this last movie, allowing her to find a sense of closure with the 10-year journey she took as Gamora.

Gunn also admitted during the same special that Saldana was his dream choice to play Gamora, making her retirement decision even more emotional as the franchise comes to a stop for the time being.

But with fans already picturing where other Guardians characters could return in the future, many will be curious to see whether Saldana is recast along with when or where Gamora may show up again.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now streaming on Disney+.