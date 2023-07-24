Zoe Saldana Teases Gamora & Star-Lord Reunion In Future MCU Project

If Zoe Saldana is correct, Gamora and Star-Lord could be in line for an unexpected reunion sometime in the MCU's future.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 served as a landmark moment in MCU history, marking the last time appearance for this team of heroes as most of them went off on their own separate paths across the universe.

Specifically, this has seemingly meant that Saldaña's tenure as Gamora comes to an end, with the actress openly admitting that she wouldn't be against moving away from major blockbuster work for the time being.

Gamora Reunion With Star-Lord Incoming?

MCU actress Zoe Saldaña teased the idea of a potential reunion between her Gamora and Chris Pratt's Star-Lord during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked about her feelings on Gunn not taking "the obvious path" in forcing a romance between her and Star-Lord, Saldaña called it a "bittersweet decision" but also noted that it "felt like the right way to end things for her:"

"I did. It was a bittersweet decision, obviously. I wanted to know that in the final chapter, Gamora stays on and finds a way to become a Guardian again. But this felt like the right way to end things for her, because of what she had been through. At the end of the day, any multiverse that she would’ve come from, she was still going to have the same experience with Thanos [Josh Brolin], and she was still gonna have the same guilt and the same trauma. So she finally found solace with the Ravagers, and she felt more open than she had ever been."

She also explained that the disconnection from Quill likely bothered Gamora, but it also gave her hope that the two heroes "will find a way back into each other’s lives" in the future following her surprise resurrection:

"I think the whole thing with Peter bothered her, because even though she had no recollection of who he was, she had a sense that it must have been special. And I appreciated that takeaway because it kind of gave us the hope that if the Guardians seek help again from the Ravagers, maybe Gamora and Peter will find a way back into each other’s lives, even if it’s just as friends."

However, this also comes after Saldaña announced her retirement from the MCU following her efforts in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Will Zoe Saldaña Return to the MCU?

With Saldaña's openness about wanting to get away from franchise work for some time, these comments open a surprising door to her potential comeback.

The Guardians' return is anything but guaranteed after director James Gunn moved over to DC Studios to start up the DC Universe, meaning any future stories with the team would have to be without one of their biggest on-screen creatives.

But after the end of Guardians 3 all but confirmed that Chris Pratt's Star-Lord will be back in the future, seeing Gamora back in action wouldn't be too much of a surprise after she and Quill reunited in this last movie.

The only question now is whether Saldaña herself would play the role again if Gamora comes back, especially considering past comments noting that Saldaña wouldn't mind if her role was recast.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still playing in theaters, and it will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, August 2.