According to James Gunn, MCU fans may have to wait for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Disney+ debut.

The Phase 5 blockbuster and third and final film of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy just became available for digital purchase on July 7 and is expected to drop on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultron HD on Tuesday, August 1.

With Disney changing its release strategy, the question now is when should audiences expect Vol. 3 to begin streaming on Disney+.

When Will Disney+ Start Streaming Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Marvel

When asked in the Instagram comments when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to Disney+, director James Gunn responded, saying, "Not for a little while."

While neither Gunn nor Marvel Studios has provided an official date, Wednesday, August 2, might be the best bet.

Not only is Wednesday when Disney+ typically adds new content but fellow Phase 5 threequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, also joined Disney+ the day after its Blu-ray drop.

This was a first since, prior to Ant-Man 3, Marvel Studios films had become available for streaming the same day as their digital purchase.

Assuming that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 follows the Quantumania model, fans can expect Guardians 3 to premiere in August.

However, since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is only Marvel Studios' second Phase 5 film, Disney's release strategy may still be in flux.

While an August premiere makes sense from a precedent perspective, it's worth noting that Vol. 3 was significantly more successful than Ant-Man 3.

Therefore, Disney may want to delay its Disney+ arrival a little longer in order to increase its digital and physical media sales.

The initial change in Disney's home release and streaming strategy not only lines up with Marvel Studios' transition from Phase 4 to Phase 5 but also the return of former Disney CEO Bob Iger in place of the streaming-focused Bob Chapek.

Just as fans will have to wait for Vol. 3 on Disney+, more time may be required before Disney establishes a reliable streaming strategy for its MCU films.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now available for digital purchase.