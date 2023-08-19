Disney+ Announces Release Date for New Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Special

A new special for the MCU's latest movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, just had its official Disney+ release date officially confirmed.

Marvel is once again getting quite busy on the Disney+ front with releases, most immediately with the second season of I Am Groot confirmed to drop on the service on Wednesday, September 6.

This also comes after Guardians of the Galaxy 3 finally joined the streamer following its impressive run in theaters, which helped give many fans a more positive outlook on the MCU.

Marvel

According to the official D23 website, the Assembled behind-the-scenes special for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will now release on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 13.

This episode will go under the title of Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

This release comes exactly six weeks after Guardians of the Galaxy 3 hit the service on August 2.

With the Assembled episode coming so much later than its attached movie, it continues a trend that's seen the MCU wait for some time to bring those behind-the-scenes specials to Disney+.

Most recently, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania had its Assembled special come to Disney+ on July 19, more than two months after the threequel itself hit the service on May 17.

2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a similar timeframe for its own Assembled episode, which dropped on the streaming service on July 8, just over two months after the film originally hit theaters on May 6.

Then, after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived on Disney+ on February 1, Disney only waited a week for its Assembled episode to arrive on February 8.

Will Assembled Trend Continue for Future MCU Films?

Disney has made some major changes in release schedule practices over the last few months, allowing for much more time between specials, series, movie releases, and the like to give fans more time to take everything in.

Considering how successful Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was in theaters, it only makes sense for Disney and Marvel Studios to want to give that movie and others their best chances at great viewership numbers and reception.

While this will certainly be frustrating in some ways with longer wait times between debuts, it should help build more anticipation for those who are looking forward to revisiting their favorite MCU entries on a new medium.

And with this film likely being the final movie for the Guardians saga, its Assembled special should be that much more of a hot ticket item for those who want to see the end of their MCU journey again.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now streaming on Disney+, and its Assembled special will arrive on the service on Wednesday, September 13.