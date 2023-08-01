Guardians of the Galaxy 3 on Disney+: Exact TIME of Release Confirmed

After months of waiting, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally set for release on Disney+.

James Gunn's MCU swansong will hit the service right at the start of August, tying Marvel Studios' record for the longest time between theatrical debut and Disney+ release at 89 days.

And, as it always is with these sorts of releases, the question now turns to when exactly fans can expect Guardians 3 to hit the streaming service.

When Exactly Will Guardians 3 Hit Disney?

It has been a long wait for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Disney+ debut, but fans won‘t have to wait much longer.

The super-powered space-faring adventure will appear on the service at the typical release time, dropping on the service at 3:00 a.m. ET (12:00 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, August 2.

This comes one day after the film's physical release on August 1, almost a month after its digital VOD release back on July 7.

When previously asked about the film's Disney+ release date, Guardians director James Gunn urged fans to "let [the team] enjoy theaters;" however, after 89 days exactly, Guardians 3 is coming home!

Why the Long Wait for Guardians 3?

Disney has experimented with various different release strategies when it comes to putting its films on Disney+, but it seems as though the studio has found a bit of a groove.

That 45-90 day window seems to be the norm for the House of Mouse.

Earlier this year, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also hit that 89-day mark between its theatrical debut and the film hitting Disney+.

While Guardians 3 was a much more successful film both critically and at the box office, it is honestly a little surprising Disney is offering it up to streaming subscribers as soon as it is.

But as the summer rolls along and the Marvel Studios marketing machine turns its sights from Guardians 3 to The Marvels, it seems like this early August streaming release was the sweet spot for James Gunn's rock-fueled romp.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to Disney+ on Wednesday, August 2.