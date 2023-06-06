Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Gets Online Release Update from James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn set the record straight on when the threequel will receive its digital release.

The much-talked-about MCU flick delivered a worthy swan song to the original iteration of Star-Lord's cosmic heroes. As a result, Guardians 3 earned high praise from fans and critics, with the movie even receiving a historic opening weekend at the box office.

Although the movie is still in theaters, some already speculated when Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will premiere on Disney+ and other major digital platforms.

James Gunn Gets Honest About Guardians 3’s Online Release

In a post on Bluesky Social, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn responded to a fan asking if there is a VOD (video-on-demand) release date yet for the MCU threequel.

Gunn confirmed that there is no digital release date yet for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 since the movie is "doing so well in theaters" weekly.

The writer-director also pointed out that its online release "might be a little bit" down the line:

Q: “Is there a VOD date yet? I’ve got a toddler and haven’t been able to get to a theater in years. Actually I’ll just google, good talk, see ya out there.” Gunn: “There is not. We’ve been doing so well in theaters week after week it might be a little bit.”

When Will Guardians 3 Release on Digital Platforms?

It remains to be seen when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere on VOD, but the online release dates of previous MCU films could hint at when it will be released:

The last three MCU movies (Thor 4, Black Panther 2, and Ant-Man 3) were released in the 60-62 day range (two months) after their theatrical premiere.

It's possible that Guardians 3 could also premiere around the same timeframe. However, James Gunn's comment about the threequel's consistent performance at the box office may indicate that its VOD release will be longer than that

In fact, Guardians 3 had a historic second-weekend domestic box office gross drop of only 48.9%, earning $60.5 million after a $118.4 million opening at the start of May.

With all that said, fans can expect Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to be released on digital platforms in later July or in early August.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is still playing in theaters worldwide.