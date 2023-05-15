Ant-Man 3: Quantumania on Disney+: Exact TIME of Release Confirmed

Ant-Man 3 Quantumania Disney+ Paul Rudd
By Savannah Sanders Posted:

Following the longest gap between theaters to streamer, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is finally Disney+ bound. 

Marvel fans can expect Ant-Man 3 to drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 17, a whopping 89 days after the threequel's February 17 theatrical release.

But now, the question is exactly what time on May 17 will the MCU's first Phase 5 film make its streaming debut?

What Time Does Ant-Man 3: Quantumania Drop on Disney Plus?

Ant-Man in Quantumania
Marvel

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania may have broken a Marvel Studios precedent with its pushed-back Disney+ premiere. 

However, the film will still follow the traditional Marvel and Star Wars release times of 3:00 a.m. ET (12:00 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, May 17.

Also, on Tuesday, May 16, Ant-Man 3's Blu-ray will be available to purchase, following its April 18 home digital release. 

A New Future for Ant-Man 3?

While Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania isn't one of Marvel Studios' more financially or well-received films, its story is far from over. 

In becoming the latest addition to Marvel's Disney+ library, audiences who didn't make it to theaters in February will now have the chance to catch up with the film. 

Also, it's worth noting that MCU films have a history of improving in retrospect, especially as future films and Disney+ series revisit their narratives and provide further pay-offs. 

Given Quantumania's role in continuing the Multiverse Saga and launching Phase 5 of the MCU, it will be interesting to see how the film is received by Disney+ subscribers in the years to come. 

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 17. 

