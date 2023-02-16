When Ant-Man 3 Starts Streaming on Disney+

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is kicking off its theatrical run worldwide, but many fans may elect to wait for Marvel's latest film to eventually be streaming at home on Disney+. When exactly will that happen, though?

Kang the Conqueror has arrived to begin his new dynasty in Quantumania. Jonathan Majors returns after his MCU introduction on Disney+ during Loki's Season 1 finale, but this time, he's here to rule.

Since its launch in 2019, Disney+ has housed every Marvel Studios movie sometime after or during (Black Widow) its theatrical release. For those wondering, when will Ant-Man 3 begin streaming on Disney+? Here's our best prediction.

When Will Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Stream Online?

Marvel

A possible new standard was set when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever began streaming on Disney+ 82 days after its theatrical release. That gap between November 11 and February 1 was the largest since MCU films have been released while Disney+ exists.

Black Widow's controversial day-and-date release in July 2021 set a strange standard for the studio. Uncertainty loomed over the other 2021 MCU films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals, but both ultimately received an exclusive theatrical release.

Ironically, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the highest-grossing Marvel film of 2022 but also had the shortest window between theater exclusivity and streaming on Disney+ (47 days).

The full list of MCU theatrical-to-streaming windows can be seen below:

Black Widow - 0 days (Disney+ Premier Access)

- 0 days (Disney+ Premier Access) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 70 days

- 70 days Eternals - 68 days

- 68 days Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 47 days

- 47 days Thor: Love and Thunder - 62 days

- 62 days Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 82 days

Where will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania fit within this roughly established 47-82 day range?

Between Marvel, Star Wars, and everything else Disney+ continues to produce, it's become continually clear that the company has yet to fully flesh out a streaming plan.

Marvel and Star Wars series have often crossed over, and the release dates of episodes (and how many episodes release at a time) have all varied since 2020.

One moderate element of consistency is Wednesday is the day of the week with the highest usage rate. Wakanda Forever and Multiverse of Madness were both released on Wednesdays.

Based on Disney allowing Black Panther 2 to get an extended theater-only release, the company will continue trending in that direction for Ant-Man 3.

If the box office numbers tank considerably after the first weekend, the earliest date would likely be April 5. It's a Wednesday 47 days after release and could steal some thunder from Universal Pictures and its Super Mario Bros. Movie release that weekend.

A much better date would be a month later, right before Marvel's next release with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Disney+ beginning to stream Ant-Man 3 on May 3, directly leading into its next blockbuster film, could be the perfect strategy; this is especially true for fans wanting to be caught up but skipped Quantumania in theaters.

This would equate to 75 days after it begins its worldwide theatrical run and would give the film plenty of time to soak up box office earnings despite plenty of competition during Spring 2023.

It would be interesting if Disney were to hit the panic button if Quantumania quickly flames out at the box office and audience reviews mirror the negative reactions from critics. A March streaming date is possible but completely unlikely.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania flies into theaters on Friday, February 17.