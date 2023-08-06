Disney+ Announces Marvel's Surprise Next Show Before Loki Season 2

Marvel's next Disney+ series has just been revealed, and it's not Loki Season 2.

For months, fans believed Secret Invasion, Season 2 of Loki, and Echo would round out the MCU's 2023 Disney+ line-up.

But not only is Loki no longer the next show on the docket, it even has company in terms of receiving a second season.

Marvel Announces Surprise Marvel Disney+ Series

Marvel

While the audiences fully expected Loki Season 2 to be the MCU's next Disney+ show, Marvel Studios just announced that I Am Groot Season 2 is coming to the streamer next month.

In fact, the animated series of shorts featuring Guardians of the Galaxy's Baby Groot drops September 6, a full month ahead of the Tom Hiddleston-led series on October 6.

Therefore, I Am Groot is the first in-universe MCU series to air a second season, making Loki now the second while What If...? will likely be the third.

Marvel Studios posted the announcement on Twitter which reads as follows:

"Groot returns in one month for a treemendous fresh batch of shorts! Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ 'I Am Groot' Season 2, streaming September 6 only on Disney+"

Like Season 1, I Am Groot Season 2 also consists of five shorts featuring Vin Diesel as the voice of Baby Groot.

Check out the full trailer below.

Groot's Surprising Season 2 Return

While I Am Groot's Season 2 reveal, and its impending release, is unexpected, the God of Mischief isn't the only reason.

In addition to the first season's somewhat mild reception, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just closed the book on James Gunn's trilogy, offering both closure and a now-grown "Swole Groot."

Perhaps I Am Groot is a way for Marvel Studios to continue revisiting this character and to target younger audiences, even after the events of Vol. 3?

It's something to watch in the months and years to come. But for now, it's safe to say that Loki, Mobius, and Miss Minutes will have to share the Disney+ spotlight - and the rare honor of a second season - in the coming weeks.

I Am Groot Season 2 arrives Wednesday, September 6.