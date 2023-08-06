Disney+ Announces Marvel's Surprise Next Show Before Loki Season 2

By Savannah Sanders
Loki, Disney plus logo, Marvel movie and show icons

Marvel's next Disney+ series has just been revealed, and it's not Loki Season 2. 

For months, fans believed Secret Invasion, Season 2 of Loki, and Echo would round out the MCU's 2023 Disney+ line-up.

But not only is Loki no longer the next show on the docket, it even has company in terms of receiving a second season. 

Marvel Announces Surprise Marvel Disney+ Series

I Am Groot Season 2 poster
Marvel

While the audiences fully expected Loki Season 2 to be the MCU's next Disney+ show, Marvel Studios just announced that I Am Groot Season 2 is coming to the streamer next month. 

In fact, the animated series of shorts featuring Guardians of the Galaxy's Baby Groot drops September 6, a full month ahead of the Tom Hiddleston-led series on October 6. 

Therefore, I Am Groot is the first in-universe MCU series to air a second season, making Loki now the second while What If...? will likely be the third. 

Marvel Studios posted the announcement on Twitter which reads as follows:

"Groot returns in one month for a treemendous fresh batch of shorts!  Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ 'I Am Groot' Season 2, streaming September 6 only on Disney+"

Like Season 1, I Am Groot Season 2 also consists of five shorts featuring Vin Diesel as the voice of Baby Groot. 

Check out the full trailer below. 

Groot's Surprising Season 2 Return

While I Am Groot's Season 2 reveal, and its impending release, is unexpected, the God of Mischief isn't the only reason. 

In addition to the first season's somewhat mild reception, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 just closed the book on James Gunn's trilogy, offering both closure and a now-grown "Swole Groot."

Perhaps I Am Groot is a way for Marvel Studios to continue revisiting this character and to target younger audiences, even after the events of Vol. 3

It's something to watch in the months and years to come. But for now, it's safe to say that Loki, Mobius, and Miss Minutes will have to share the Disney+ spotlight - and the rare honor of a second season - in the coming weeks. 

I Am Groot Season 2 arrives Wednesday, September 6. 

