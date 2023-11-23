Disney+ Announces Next Marvel Show After Loki Season 2

Marvel Studios is ending 2023 strong with the sophomore run of a Phase 4 Disney+ series.

2023 is a big year for the MCU as it featured the arrival of Phase 5 with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with The Marvels making its debut in theaters on November 10.

On the small screen, Disney+ showcased the likes of Secret Invasion, I Am Groot Season 2, and recently, Loki Season 2.

What Is Marvel's Next Disney+ Show After Loki Season 2?

Marvel

Alongside the release of its recent trailer that highlighted the likes of Scarlet Witch and Thanos, Disney+ officially announced that What If...? Season 2 will premiere during this year's holiday season.

The first episode is confirmed to be released on December 22, with each subsequent episode dropping on every consecutive day up to the finale's release on December 30.

Here's a look at the release schedule for What If...?'s second season:

Episode 1 - December 22

Episode 2 - December 23

Episode 3 - December 24

Episode 4 - December 25

Episode 5 - December 26

Episode 6 - December 27

Episode 7 - December 28

Episode 8 - December 29

Episode 9 - December 30

The animated show's sophomore run will mark the last MCU project of 2023, though there is much to look forward to on the service in the upcoming year.

Echo is confirmed to kickstart the MCU's 2024 slate on January 10, with the series dropping all five of its episodes on the same day.

In September 2023, THR shared that X-Men '97 will be released on Disney+ in early 2024.

Another animated Marvel series, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, is rumored to be eyeing a late 2024 premiere on the House of Mouse's streaming service.

Variety then reported that Marvel Zombies will arrive sometime in 2024.

Meanwhile, a U.S. copyright filing revealed that Agatha: Darkhold Diaries has a release date of September 19, 2024.

What To Expect in What If Season 2

Given that Loki Season 2 mainly deals with the Multiverse, it's fitting that What If...? Season 2 is the next MCU show since it tackles stories outside of Earth-616.

What If...?'s debut season was generally well-received by fans and critics, especially after receiving a 94% critic score and 92% audience score from Rotten Tomatoes.

Season 1 was filled with exciting storylines, such as a zombie-infested MCU, the arrival of Captain Carter, and the debut of the Guardians of the Multiverse.

Based on the most recent trailer, What If...? Season 2 will take things to the next level.

This second batch of episodes is expected to showcase more interesting stories like an emotional clash between Captain Carter and a Winter Solider-esque version of Steve Rogers inside the Hydra Stomper, a full-blown battle between Ta Lo and Asgard, a mysterious episode involving Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, and the grand return of the Mad Titan Thanos (looking a little worse for wear).

What If...? Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on December 22.