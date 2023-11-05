Disney+ Confirms 4 Marvel & Star Wars Shows & Specials for November 2023

Fans will get to experience multiple new projects within both the Marvel and Star Wars universes on Disney+ in November.

The MCU already released Secret Invasion earlier in the year, but now all eyes are currently on Season 2 of Loki, which first premiered on Disney+ on October 5 with new episodes coming out every Thursday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

On the Star Wars side of the streaming platform, fans recently got to experience the Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka series which just recently ended. The earlier months of 2023 brought on shows such as The Mandalorian Season 3 and Season 2 of The Bad Batch.

Marvel and Star Wars' November Disney+ Projects

Disney+ recently revealed via a press release that four projects from either Marvel or Star Wars will be released on the streaming platform in November 2023.

1.) The Marvels' Marvel Studios: Legends

Disney

The Marvels will be released on November 10 in theaters around the world, but before it hits the big screen, three special episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends will come out, highlighting the three main characters in the upcoming movie.

On Friday, November 3 (exactly one week before The Marvels' release date), three new episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends officially dropped on Disney+. These episodes will be titled "Carol Danvers," "Kamala Khan," and "Monica Rambeau," respectively, and will take viewers back through each character's MCU history.

2.) Loki Episode 5 & Finale

Disney

Season 2 of Loki began streaming in October, but the final two episodes will not air until November, possibly bringing resolution to the mysterious events that have occurred so far in the show.

Episode 5 released on Thursday, November 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT), and Episode 6, which is also the season finale, will hit the platform one week later on Thursday, November 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

3.) Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2

Disney

Another special that Marvel Studios and Disney+ have up their sleeves is the Assembled episode for Season 2 of Loki.

Just as other installments of Assembled have done, this upcoming one will take viewers behind the scenes of Loki Season 2, offering exclusive never-before-seen footage of the filmmaking process as well as commentary from the cast and crew. This special is currently set to come out on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 29.

4.) Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Disney

Many fans are still reeling from the events of the Ahsoka series, but Star Wars' next Disney+ project is quickly approaching and will come in the form of the animated Young Jedi Adventures show.

Six full episodes of Season 1 are scheduled to hit Disney+ on Wednesday, November 8, and fans can expect at least one episode to feature the Life Day celebration on Kashyyyk, as well as an appearance from Master Yoda.

BONUS: Spider-Man: Far From Home

Disney

Tom Holland's second solo Spider-Man film will finally be available to stream for the very first time on Disney+ beginning on Friday, November 3.

Other web-slinging titles such as Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man movies are already available on the streamer.

Once Far From Home gets added, it will join Homecoming and only leave No Way Home as the only live-action Spidey flick not on Disney+.