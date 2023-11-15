Marvel Studios confirmed Thanos will officially be brought back into the MCU while also showing fans where they will be able to see him.

Loki Season 2 officially came to an end on Disney+, and it proved more than perhaps any other recent project that Thanos and the days of the Infinity Saga are now in the rearview mirror for the MCU.

The Mad Titan was featured in the final trailer for The Marvels, which was released just before the film officially premiered in theaters worldwide, but he didn't make an on-screen appearance in the movie.

With the MCU seemingly moving forward with the Multiverse Saga, many fans were under the impression that Thanos may never be seen in the franchise ever again.

Thanos' Return to the MCU

Marvel Studios recently shared the official trailer for Season 2 of the animated What If...? series, which will be released on Disney+ on December 22.

The footage teased certain elements that will come with Season 2, but it also confirmed that the Mad Titan himself, Thanos, will be present in the show's upcoming season.

Marvel Studios

One sequence teased that Thanos (with at least some of the Infinity Stones) will go toe-to-toe with Captain Carter and Marvel Studios' new hero, Kahhori.

Marvel Studios

One particular shot featured the Mad Titan's menacing face while holding onto the top of Captain Carter's shield.

Marvel Studios

Another moment from the teaser showcased Thanos in what appears to be the Battle of Wakanda from Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel Studios

A frame from this sequence of the trailer also features Steve Rogers' version of Captain America with his Wakandan shield, and it also looks as though Thanos could be using the Time Stone.

Along with the trailer, Marvel Studios also revealed the official poster for Season 2 of What If...?, which is notably Christmas-themed with The Watcher front and center sporting a Santa Claus hat.

However, Thanos is also featured in two different points on the poster.

Marvel Studios

On one side, the Mad Titan's grimace is on full display.

Marvel Studios

Elsewhere on the poster, a shirtless and muscular Thanos is featured, and he looks as scary as ever.

What Will Thanos' What If...? Episodes Be About?

It is unclear based on the trailer if Thanos will only be in one of the upcoming nine episodes of What If...? Season 2, or if he will make multiple appearances.

Seeing as how Kahhori (an original MCU hero) and Captain Carter are fighting Thanos at one point in the trailer and then Steve Rogers is with Thanos in Wakanda during another sequence, the Mad Titan could be featured in two episodes.

It is unknown exactly what will transpire in the episode that Kahhori is in, but the trailer did confirm that she and Captain Carter will be together. Perhaps the two will be leading an Avengers team of their own against Thanos and his quest for the Infinity Stones.

On the other hand, Thanos could be seen in the trailer fighting Steve Rogers in Wakanda. Many fans will remember this sequence happened in MCU canon in Avengers: Infinity War, so the What If...? angle of that story is yet to be seen.

Thanos may end up killing Steve and the rest of the Avengers in that episode, which would then showcase what would have happened if he had never been stopped at all.

The good news is fans won't have to wait long at all to see what will happen in What If...? Season 2, as it is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 22, with a new episode releasing every single day.