First Look at Hayley Atwell's Season 2 Captain Carter Design for What If

New Funko merchandise reveals an updated design for Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), seemingly in time for What If...?'s second season.

While delayed from its original release date, the second season of the MCU's first animated series is going to happen, with storylines like a 1602-inspired episode (based on the Marvel 1602 comic by Neil Gaiman and Andy Kubert) already confirmed.

Marketing for What If...? Season 2 season hasn't officially kicked off, although it'll surely highlight Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter after her starring role in Season 1 and live-action debut in last year's Multiverse of Madness.

Captain Carter Funko Revealed

A tweet from @speed1187 revealed the first look at an "unannounced" Funko Soda design for Captain Carter (voiced by Hayley Atwell), seemingly based on what she will look like in What If...? Season 2.

Clad in a tunic-like outfit, gloves, and, in one pop, a red hood, Captain Carter appears more Elizabethan-looking than in the previous season, prompting speculation that this is her look in the 1602 episode.

The close-up illustration further emphasizes the armored, fantasy-esque look of the character, especially given its differences when compared to her Season 1 combat suits.

For instance, whereas Captain Carter's season 1 look had pants and a practical combat quality to it, the new Funko Pop showcases a completely different look.

This illustration is more similar to What If...?'s art style, as opposed to these latest Funkos, and so gives a better idea of what she might look like in the actual show.

A New Spin on 1602?

Interestingly, the original Marvel 1602 comic did not feature Peggy Carter at all, implying that if the speculation about this costume is to be believed, the What If...? team would be deviating somewhat from the source material.

This is not a bad thing, per se — in fact, this whole series is about re-imagining classic Marvel Studios stories.

Why shouldn't that apply to comic stories as well?

The episode from Season 1 inspired by the Marvel Zombies comic, for instance, did not take much besides the basic premise and a few key moments.

Either way, like with Marvel Zombies, the 1602 inspiration does seem to be applied to aesthetics, if nothing else. And by giving Atwell's Captain Carter a role in the story, What If...? allows for new storytelling with its new medium.

What If...? Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime this year.