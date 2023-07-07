Chris Pratt's Next Marvel Movie Plot Teased by Director

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn officially commented on the surprising post-credits conformation that Chris Pratt's Star-Lord would return.

After opening on May 5, Guardians 3 has grossed nearly $840 million worldwide and is now available to purchase digitally online.

Along with the full-feature film, a director's commentary is available to watch and listen to James Gunn discuss his final MCU film. In addition to the commentary, a revealing deleted scene is now available to watch.

James Gunn Reveals Future Chris Pratt Movie

Marvel Studios

Based on commentary featured on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 digital release, director James Gunn confirmed the story plans for a Chris Pratt-led Legendary Star-Lord movie.

The last thing fans saw before leaving the theater was "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return", confirming that Pratt wasn't done yet in the MCU.

Gunn elaborated, saying the film's plot would center around "Star-Lord on Earth trying to adapt to the environment of Earth," playing as something similar to how an Earth native "might try to adapt to the alien environment of outer space:"

"Oh, but not quite over. We always want to give somebody a little something special. And Chris and I, forever, have talked about how great it would be to be able to do a 'Legendary Star-Lord' movie, a story with Star-Lord on Earth trying to adapt to the environment of Earth in the same way that somebody else might try to adapt to the alien environment of outer space. He's a fish out of water in just kind of regular water. So I can't wait to see it."

Marvel Studios

In the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans witness Peter Quill starting to adapt to his life on Earth.

Sharing a breakfast moment with his grandfather (played by Gregg Henry), they engage in conversation while holding a St. Charles Post newspaper featuring the news of Kevin Bacon's abduction (a playful reference to the Disney+ Holiday Special).

Will Marvel Studios Actually Make a Star-Lord Movie?

Many may have assumed the return of the Legendary Star-Lord would've been an Avengers film or some other crossover event.

A solo film for Chris Pratt is a fascinating idea that could generate a lot of excitement among fans, but it could leave some disappointed that the potential movie wouldn't be written or directed by James Gunn.

The new executive has his hands tied trying to get a new DC cinematic universe off the ground.

Pratt is a somewhat polarizing figure (in part because of how many roles he gets across Hollywood) that continues to star in movies will top-tier box office success.

Just in 2023, Pratt was the lead character in a $1 billion movie (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) and Marvel's biggest hit (Vol. 3). In 2022, he was a lead in Jurassic World: Dominion, which earned $1 billion, the third-highest earning film of that year.

It will be interesting to see if Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will announce a Legendary Star-Lord movie, Disney+ series, or even perhaps a Special Presentation starring Chris Pratt.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters and available to purchase online.