Ant-Man 3: Disney+ Announces Release Date for Sequel’s Marvel Studios Assembled Special

The Marvel Studios Assembled making-of documentary for Phase 5’s opener, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, had its imminent release date revealed.

Peyton Reed’s trilogy capper didn’t exactly set the world on fire. Billed as an Avengers-level film, the Paul Rudd-led threequel suffered from middling reviews and poor box office performance.

Quantumania has its fans, however, who especially praised its villain, Kang the Conqueror (played by embattled actor Jonathan Majors). And it’s possible that the consensus on Quantumania might improve upon further viewing when it’s put on Disney+.

Quantumania Assembled Hits Disney+ Soon

According to What’s On Disney Plus, the Marvel Studios Assembled episode for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hits Disney+ on the same exact day that the film itself arrives on the streaming platform: Wednesday, May 17.

This release schedule aligns with past MCU films. The Assembled installments for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder also appeared on Disney+ the same day those movies were added. Although Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Assembled waited until a week after that sequel’s Disney+ release.

A Behind-The-Scenes Peek at Ant-Man 3

When watching Quantumania, it’s clear that a lot of thought was put into the design and functions of the Quantum Realm, where most of the film’s runtime is spent.

Hosts of new characters and creatures that reside in the realm were seen, ranging from the quirky and loveable to the monstrous. There was even a guy who looks like broccoli.

Most of these beings were created mainly with digital effects, and even though there were some who sharply criticized Ant-Man 3’s heavy use of CGI, it’s hard to deny that there were some interesting and visually compelling designs that were brought to life.

Hopefully, this episode of Marvel Studios Assembled sheds some light on the visual design process that went into making the movie. Quantumania presented the Quantum Realm as an expansive and multifaceted locale, and many would surely find it interesting to learn what it took to bring some of these outlandish and fantastical concepts to the big screen.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania closed out its box office run at around 475 million dollars, meaning it definitely wasn’t the most profitable or well-liked MCU movie, but much like 2021’s Eternals, it could have a bit of a second life once it drops on Disney+ on Wednesday, May 17.