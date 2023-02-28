Ant-Man Quantumania Bad Reviews: Writer Breaks Silence on Negative Reaction

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness gave his honest take on the mixed reviews from fans and critics.

Ant-Man 3 has had a rough start ever since its release. On top of the many criticisms, the MCU threequel received a "B," audience score rating, which is tied for the worst in Marvel Studios' history.

Moreover, Ant-Man 3 also suffered the worst Rotten Tomatoes score in MCU history, gaining a 47% critic approval rating.

Ant-Man 3 Writer Reacts to Movie's Bad Reviews

Speaking with The Daily Beast, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness talked about why he was surprised by the movie's bad reviews.

Loveness said the criticisms "took me [him] by surprise:"

“To be honest, those reviews took me by surprise. I was in a pretty low spot… Those were not good reviews, and I was like, ’What the …?’”

The Marvel writer, who is also penning Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's script, pointed out that he was "really proud" of what he wrote for Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror and Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet Van Dyne:

“I’m really proud of what I wrote for Jonathan [Majors, who plays the villain Kang the Conqueror] and Michelle Pfeiffer [scientist Janet Pym]. I thought that was good stuff, you know? And so I was just despondent, and I was really sad about it.”

Despite the bad reviews, Loveness noted that the audience at the showing that he went to said otherwise, mentioning that they were laughing during the movie:

“I went to [a showing] of the movie after the reviews were in and the movie was out, and an audience was laughing, and it was one of those Sullivan’s Travels, ‘watching the movie with the prisoners’ moments.”

This made Loveness believe that Ant-Man 3 was accomplishing exactly what he set out for it to do: be entertaining for the audience:

“I think we live in this era where we’re trying to label things so that we can all group ourselves into thoughts on Twitter together. I think we all need to kind of take a step back from this collective fandom that we have and just try to enjoy stuff for ourselves.”

Although there were mixed criticisms, Loveness was still glad to hear that the audience (the ones who rushed to see the movie during opening weekend with him) were laughing at the jokes he worked on for the threequel, leading to his claim that the "[the reviews] are wrong:"

“I’m like, ‘Goddamn! No, [the reviews] are wrong! I’m right! MODOK is great! I’m pretty happy with it overall, and I think I learned how to take a punch this week. And now that I learned that it’s not too bad, I can just get on with making things.”

This isn't the first time that Loveness has defended Ant-Man 3 from critics, with the Marvel scribe explaining that the movie's ending is appropriate despite fan complaints:

“I kind of love the ending that we landed on. I hear what people are saying, but I feel if you just strand Ant-Man in the Quantum Realm again, that is exactly what happened at the end of the second movie, and the way out of it is exactly what happens in ‘Endgame’.”

