Marvel Celebrates Black Widow Actor's Big Phase 5 Comeback (Photo)

Marvel Studios just marked Secret Invasion's surprising Black Widow cameo ahead of the series finale on Disney+.

Granted, this Episode 5 surprise is far from the series' first familiar face. To date, Secret Invasion - which is the first series in the MCU's Phase 5 - has featured cameos from Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and even Iron Man 2.

But this cameo is different.

Not only is it a chance for the MCU's "espionage thriller" series to connect to its Phase 4 spy film, but it also raises the question of what else Marvel Studios has in store.

Black Widow Star's Secret Invasion Return

Marvel UK celebrated the return of Black Widow's Rick Mason in Episode 5 of Secret Invasion.

Played by O-T Fagbenle, Mason first helped Scarlett Johansson's Natasha amidst the Captain America: Civil War fallout, including providing her with a Quinjet.

In the latest episode of Secret Invasion, Mason is still in the transportation business, but this time he's supplying Nick Fury with a ride, as well as papers and means to cross the Finnish border.

Marvel UK's Instagram caption reads as follows:

"You’re the most wanted man on earth and you need a plane… who do you call? Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion and Black Widow are streaming now on Disney+."

Is Rick Mason's Return a Cameo or a Comeback?

Since the sixth and final episode of Secret Invasion is hours away from its debut, now is the time for Marvel Studios to acknowledge last week's surprise appearance, especially if Rick Mason has a part to play in the finale.

Whether he does or not is unknown, but it wouldn't be surprising if he did.

Yes, Secret Invasion is confirmed to set up The Marvels, but its political plot points are also expected to contribute to other Phase 5 movies, specifically Captain America: Brave New World and subsequently the Thunderbolts.

Interestingly enough, Mason also helped Natasha run from General Thunderbolt Ross; and three members of the Thunderbolts cast made their MCU debuts in Black Widow, including Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Taskmaster's Olga Kurylenko, and David Harbour's Red Guardian.

Also, Rick Mason's cameo is far from Secret Invasion's only Black Widow reference.

General Dreykov, Black Widow's main villain, was referenced in Episode 3 of the series; and in the most recent episode, Fury wore Natasha's face-changing Widow's Veil to conceal his appearance.

Whether Marvel is simply celebrating Rick Mason's cameo - or the beginning of his MCU return - will be interesting to see.

