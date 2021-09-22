Black Widow & Marvel's What If Documentary Specials Receive New Release Dates on Disney+

2021 has seen the biggest round of expansions to date for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will finish with nine new additions to the franchise before December comes to an end.

On the Disney+ side, MCU fans are enjoying a deep dive into the past with weekly episodes of What If...?, which most recently showcased worlds where Tony Stark never became Iron Man and Thor never had his adopted brother, Loki. Although only two episodes remain in Season 1, the MCU's first animated outing is already set for a second season.

That second season will reportedly have an episode centered on Phase 4's first theatrical release, Black Widow, which served as Scarlett Johansson's prequel curtain call after her heroine's death in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Uncomfortable legal situations aside, the summer blockbuster came in as a fun spy outing that showcased Natasha's time on the run after Captain America: Civil War.

Alongside releases like these, Marvel has provided fans with more behind-the-scenes experiences than ever before with teases and full projects focused on detailing the magic of the MCU. One specific example of this is Marvel Studios: Assembled, which looks to have two more entries coming in the near future.

Marvel Studios: Assembled for Two MCU Outings

Helison Medeiros reported that Disney+ Brazil will be releasing a new episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled centered on the Black Widow movie on October 20, 2021.

Additionally, another episode of Assembled is said to be released one week later, on October 27, 2021, detailing the making of Marvel Studios' Disney+ show What If...?. This will also be in Brazil.

Black Widow and What If...? Go Assembled

Marvel Studios: Assembled has done quite the thorough job of detailing the time and work that goes into bringing the MCU to life in episodes that run between 60 and 65 minutes so far. The first three Disney+ shows from Phase 4 all have their own episodes, and it's been confirmed that every future MCU outing (except possibly Spider-Man: No Way Home) will see the same treatment after their releases.

With Black Widow officially being released for free on Disney+ on October 6, 2021, its Assembled release date will give fans a couple of weeks to rewatch the movie and have the plot fresh in their minds once again. Though its theatrical debut came back in July, this is the first movie to get a behind-the-scenes episode, and Marvel is sure to want it to have the most profound impact possible.

Coincidentally, the Season 1 finale of What If...? will also be premiering on October 6, 2021, alongside Black Widow, although Nat's solo movie debuted to the public over a month before the MCU's first animated outing. Considering this timeframe, it makes sense for the Widow episode to release first, although it brings even more excitement knowing two straight weeks will come with new episodes.

Although these dates are reportedly coming only in Brazil for the moment, it will most likely be the same release date for other countries like the U.S.A. and the U.K. as well. With only about a month until these dates come, fans will keep a close eye on the Disney+ database for more information on the way.

