Marvel Phase 5: Every MCU Movie & Show on Future Release Slate

For those looking for a comprehensive and concise list of all Marvel Studios projects for Phase 5, this is the place to be.

Phase 5 might not have started off on the best foot with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The project currently sits at a 46% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the lowest-rated MCU film on the platform.

Despite that, fans are still plenty excited about what Phase 5 still can offer. After all, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 landed well with most, who's not to say that's not how the next few projects on Marvel's future release slate will go down?

Every Phase 5 Project

Loki Season 2 - October 6, 2023

Loki is the first Marvel Studios Disney+ series to get a second season, and it's finally set to release on October 6.

Tom Hiddleston and the rest of the cast will return, and all those burning questions from the big Season 1 cliffhanger will finally be addressed.

While there's a lot to look forward to, recently, Loki star Owen Wilson teased that he possibly enjoyed filming Season 2 more than the first and how the story "just goes deeper" into Mobius' origins.

The further involvement of multiple other Kang Variants could also make this project one of the more important Phase 5 installments.

The Marvels - November 10, 2023

The third and final cinematic outing for the MCU in 2023 will be with The Marvels.

The Captain Marvel sequel sees Brie Larson's cosmic hero team up with Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau for the first time as the trio's powers get tangled up for mysterious reasons.

If the trailer is any indication, fans should be in for a fun time at the very least.

Echo - November 29, 2023

Echo is set to be the last Disney+ project of the year.

The series will be the first MCU streaming show to release all episodes (in this case, five total) at once.

The story follows Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez, who was first introduced in Hawkeye, as she, according to the show’s official synopsis, “must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

X-Men '97 - Late 2023

The continuation of the fan-favorite X-Men: The Animated Series from the 90s is set to debut on Disney+ sometime this year, with showrunner Beau DeMayo leading the charge.

Most of everyone's favorites are returning for this new season, including the likes of Storm, Cyclops, Gambit, Wolverine, Magneto, Emma Frost, Mister Sinister, and more.

A recent update suggested that the show might get pushed into 2024, but nothing fans are still waiting on further updates.

What If...? Season 2 - Early 2024 (Rumored)

Originally, What If...? Season 2 was meant to debut in early 2023, but it was quietly taken off the release calendar. Since then, there's been no official update regarding its new release window.

The sophomore run will include an episode riffing off of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, one where Odin faces off against Wenwu from Shang-Chi, another with the return of the Black Widow cast, and more.

Daredevil: Born Again - Spring 2024

Charlie Cox is returning to television as Daredevil for the Disney+ revival, Daredevil: Born Again, which currently looks to be a reboot of sorts following Netflix's former series.

Born Again will feature a whopping eighteen episodes and also feature Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

As of June 14, production on the project is halted due to the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) strike. This will almost certainly result in a release delay, so don't expect spring 2024 to be a definitive release date.

Deadpool 3 - May 3, 2024

Ryan Reynolds is back for his highly anticipated Deadpool threequel. However, he isn't the one who's returning. Hugh Jackman's fan-favorite Wolverine is joining the Merc with a Mouth for his third outing.

After over twenty years, Jackman's mutant will even sport a comic-accurate, bright yellow and blue suit—a dream come true for fans around the world.

Captain America: Brave New World - July 26, 2024

Anthony Mackie will be leading his own Captain America movie with the fourth installment in the franchise.

The movie will see him going up against Tim Blake Nelson's The Leader after he was first set up in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Additionally, Harrison Ford will be partaking in the MCU blockbuster as President Thunderbolt Ross—who might even be making the transformation to Red Hulk.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos - 2024

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will act as a Season 2 of sorts to WandaVision.

The nine-episode Phase 5 series follows Agatha Harkness, but the details of her adventure in Westview remain a closely guarded Marvel secret. Though, if rumors are to be believed, the show will introduce an older Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan—also known as Wanda Maximoff’s son.

Ironheart - 2024

The Ironheart Disney+ series is expected to be six episodes long and finally debut at some point in 2024. While the show was originally set to release in 2023, the story will explore the idea of technology vs. magic, with its titular hero at the center of it all.

She might even be meeting the devil himself.

While speaking exclusively with The Direct's Russ Milheim, Dominique Thorne teased the show will "take a deeper dive [into Riri Williams] and really get to know more about her in ways that we definitely did not even touch in [Wakanda Forever]."

Spider-Man: Freshman Year - 2024

While the initial announcement of this animated series saw lots of confusion, Marvel eventually confirmed that it'd basically be an extended episode of What if...?, exploring the possible timeline where Norman Osborn was Peter's mentor instead of Tony Stark.

Development for the series seems to be a little rocky, but fans should hopefully expect it to drop before 2025 arrives.

Thunderbolts - December 20, 2024

Marvel Studios is hoping to catch some of that Avengers magic with a different type of team-up. This time, with a gang of misfits, including Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, US Agent, Bucky Barnes, Ghost, and Taskmaster.

Thunderbolts' production was delayed just before it was set to begin earlier this year. While things will get underway again once the WGA strike ends, fans should expect lengthy delays.

Blade - February 14, 2025

Blade has been through a long journey. The movie was first announced in 2019, and then Marvel Studios decided to start completely fresh late last year, hiring a new director and writer.

Just as filming was going to start this summer, the WGA strike delayed production once again.

Mahershala Ali is still set to star in the film which will bring the Day Walker to the big screen—but will he make the current 2025 release date?