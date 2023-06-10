Harrison Ford's New Marvel Set Photo Teases His Red Hulk Transformation

A recent image from the set of Captain America: Brave New World seems to tease Harrison Ford's transformation into the brutal Red Hulk.

From the moment the Red Hulk debuted in the comics in 2008, many hoped it was the inevitable goal for the MCU version of Ross' character, who first appeared in The Incredible Hulk that same year.

Ever since Ford was announced as President Thunderbolt Ross in Anthony Mackie's upcoming blockbuster, formerly named New World Order, fans speculated that the big-time actor would be wearing a mocap suit in the near future.

While speaking about his time on set for the fourth Captain America film, Ford noted how there are "tough days and easy days and fun days." He also made sure to add that he "[likes] doing something different to what [he's] ever done."

Set Photo Teases Red Hulk

When Marvel Studios announced the new name of the fourth Captain America, Brave New World, they included a fresh image of Anthony Mackie joking around with Harrison Ford on the film's set.

Many were focused on a better look at Sam Wilson's new Captain America suit, which does admittedly look pretty sleek.

However, looking closer at the image, Ford's pants come more into focus—they're tattered and beat up.

Shredded pants and being a Hulk go together like peanut butter and jelly. The conclusion seems like a pretty reasonable one.

In the comics, Thunderbolt Ross is transformed into the Red Hulk thanks to The Leader and MODOK, who uses radiation siphoned from Bruce Banner's green alter ego.

Red Hulk is similar to the original angry goliath in many ways, but there are some key differences.

One of those is how the longer Ross fights as his alter ego, the hotter he becomes—admitting some intense heat and energy. If this goes on long enough, Red Hulk becomes disoriented and vulnerable.

Ross' Hulk is also gifted with the ability to absorb energy, including that of the cosmic variety. Additionally, Ross retains his emotions and intelligence, unlike Banner's usual Hulk forms.

What Does Red Hulk's MCU Future Look Like?

Marvel Studios didn't just cast an actor as big as Harrison Ford for no reason. It's not a matter of if there is a plan for Red Hulk, but rather, when, where, and how.

There's a lot of meaty drama to explore with the idea of the United States President being a Hulk, and all that potential likely won't fit into a single movie.

Many fans think that Thunderbolts is the next natural appearance for the Red Hulk, which makes sense given the character's time with the team in the comics.

There's also a rumored World War Hulk movie in the works. It would be difficult to believe Ford isn't first on Marvel Studios' list to include in the project—right behind Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany, of course.

If the character lives past those movies, then it's all but guaranteed that a role will be waiting for him in either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars.

Captain America: Brave New World lands in theaters on May 3, 2024.