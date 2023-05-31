Harrison Ford Admits His New Marvel Movie Role Isn’t Easy

Two months into filming, Harrison Ford explained why filming his Marvel movie debut hasn't been easy work.

In under a year, legendary actor Harrison Ford will join the MCU in Captain America: New World Order, taking over from the late William Hurt as Thunderbolt Ross, who has now become President of the United States.

Production on New World Order is now underway in Atlanta, with the first look at Ford's MCU character having appeared online from the set.

Harrison Ford Opens Up About MCU Movie Production

Harrison Ford recently spoke with Esquire in an over-the-phone interview from Atlanta, where he is currently busy filming his MCU debut as the recast General Ross in Captain America: New World Order.

When asked whether making a Marvel movie is a fun endeavor, Ford explained how the process isn't easy, with there being "tough days and easy days and fun days:"

“Uh. Yeah. I mean, there are tough days and easy days and fun days and all kinds of days. It’s a tough schedule and, yeah, it’s fun. But it’s not a walk in the park. It’s not fun fun. It’s work.”

The Star Wars actor previously explained to The Hollywood Reporter what convinced him to join the MCU, noting how he "[likes] doing something different to what [he's] ever done:"

"I don’t know. I can’t explain myself to myself, I just work here. (Laughs.) I thought, 'Everybody else seems to be having a great time.' I watch all these terrific actors having a good time [in Marvel movies]. I like doing something different to what I’ve ever done and pleasing people with it. So I’ll try a piece of that."

When reports of his casting initially emerged, Ford cryptically avoided questions regarding his MCU role. Even since his role was announced he has continued to be coy on any details, giving a tantalizing zipped-lips motion as to whether he will be transforming into Red Hulk this time around.

Why Harrison Ford's MCU Role Is So Hard

Harrison Ford joining the MCU came as a great surprise to everyone, but clearly, the pop culture veteran was looking to try something new. Ford is no stranger to major franchises with leading roles in both Star Wars and Indiana Jones, but entering the Marvel movie machine seems to have been one of his tougher tasks.

Beyond just delivering on the massive expectations for an actor with his reputation coming into Hollywood's biggest franchise, Ford has the tough task of filling in for William Hurt. The late actor played Ross in five movies, leaving his replacement the difficult job of bringing himself to the role while still clearly being the same character who came before.

With reports claiming the MCU's new U.S. President will be plotting "his own 'new world order'" in Captain America 4, it wouldn't be surprising if his role were to be a villainous one. Perhaps fans could finally see Ross turning into the Red Hulk, although another actor may have to step into the mo-cap suit for that one given Ford's age - which may be another reason he is finding this role tough.

It's currently uncertain whether Ford's MCU role will be a one-and-done, as this was clearly more of a career experiment for the actor. There were reports he may also be involved with Thunderbolts, which would make an awful lot of sense with the movie releasing right after Captain America 4 and starring a team that takes its name from Ross' famous military nickname.

Captain America: New World Order hits theaters on May 3, 2024.