Harrison Ford Hilariously Lies About His Captain America 4 Role In New Interview

After Harrison Ford confirmed his Marvel debut as Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order, the Star Wars legend played coy on how his character fits in the upcoming MCU project.

Ford is set to jump ship from Star Wars to Marvel in Captain America 4. What makes Ford's Thunderbolt Ross different from the late William Hurt's version is that this character is reportedly the current president of the MCU's United States, giving him more power to pull the strings behind the scenes.

Aside from that major detail, it is unknown why Ross is included in Captain America 4. Still, Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore teased Ford's MCU arrival, noting that "[they] couldn't be more excited" and that his scenes with Mackie will be"fantastic."

Now, Ford was asked directly about his Marvel role.

Harrison Ford Dodges Question about Captain America 4 Role

Marvel Studios

Speaking as a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Captain America 4 actor Harrison Ford was asked if he could say anything about his MCU debut as Thunderbolt Ross in the upcoming Phase 5 movie.

Ford first responded by saying that he's "allowed to tell [Colbert] everything" that he knows, to which the late-night host acknowledged by asking specifics about the movie about his first scene and the movie's location.

However, Ford still poked fun at his answers by admitting that he doesn't know anything about the movie:

Colbert: “Well, contractually I’m obliged to ask you about one of the next projects you’re going to be doing because you’re going to be taking over as Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross, replacing the late William Hurt, in next year’s Captain America: New World Order. Can you, Harrison Ford, tell us anything about it? Are you allowed to? Are you allowed to tell us anything?” Ford: “I’m allowed to tell you everything I know. Everything. Ask me anything.” Colbert: “Where does it take place?” Ford: “I don’t know. It has to be something I know!” Colbert: “Something you know, okay.” Ford: “Because I don’t know anything.” Colbert: “Okay, okay, what’s the first scene you’re in?” Ford : “I can’t tell you, because I know.” Colbert: “You do know that one?” Ford: “I do know that. But I can’t tell you.”

Colbert then asked Ford if he could make something up to answer all the Marvel-related queries:

Colbert: “Okay. So you can tell me anything you want as long as it’s something you don’t know?” Ford: “Yeah.” Colbert: “Do you want to just make some shit up because they won’t know?” Ford: “Yeah, yeah.” Colbert: “Just make some shit up.” Ford: “Okay.”

When asked where Captain America and Ford's Thunderbolt Ross meet in the movie, Ford jokingly pointed out that they meet "at a disco" during "a flashback:"

Colbert: “Make some shit up. So where do you guys meet, where do you and Captain America meet in the first scene?” Ford: “Um, at a disco.” Colbert: “Wow, so is this modern or is it a flashback?” Ford: “No, it’s a flashback.” Colbert: “Studio 54?” Ford: “Yeah, not in the basement...” Colbert: “What happened in the basement? Ford: “Nothing. Nothing happened in the basement.” Colbert: “You are about to tell me your own experiences at Studio 54. I’ve seen pictures. With Andy and Bianca. They are black-and-white. You rode in to the studio on a horse.” Ford: “That wasn’t me.”

This isn't the first time that Ford addressed his Marvel role.

In a past interview with The Playlist, the Star Wars actor broke his silence about being involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with him admitting that he simply now "wants to do some of the things I haven't done:"

The Playlist: "What was the interest on your part for [joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe]?" Ford: “Hey, look, I’ve done a lot of things. I now want to do some of the things I haven’t done."

How Ford's Thunderbolt Ross Spells Trouble for Captain America

Harrison Ford is clearly looking out for Marvel snipers during his latest interview.

The veteran actor is known for his hilarious quips during interviews to avoid spoilers, and his responses during The Late Show With Stephen Colbert further prove that. It's possible that Marvel gave him guidelines on what to say and what not to say during his interviews, considering that Captain America 4 has yet to begin filming.

Based on what's revealed about Ford's Thunderbolt Ross so far, the character's status as the president of the United States could either make him a target for Captain America 4's villains or, ultimately, he is the one calling the shots.

Thunderbolt Ross and Sam Wilson have butt heads before, notably during Captain America: Civil War.

Given that Sam made his first public appearance as Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ross may have noticed the Star-Spangled change, making him an easy target since he has no super-soldier capabilities.

It looks like an eventual clash between the two sworn enemies is in the cards.

Captain America: The New World Order is set to premiere in theaters on May 2, 2024.