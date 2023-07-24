Secret Invasion Finale: 6 Bold Predictions for the Last Episode

The Secret Invasion finale is only a few days away from its Disney+ debut, and fans are expecting some big things with bold predictions coming from all over.

The penultimate episode set the stage for a dramatic finale as Gravik seeks to obtain the Harvest - a vial with the DNA of most of the Avengers - from Nick Fury in order to improve and expand his Super Skrull program.

Beyond just that, Gravik has the fate of the world at his fingertips after a Skrull posing as James Rhodes advised the U.S. President to attack the shape-shifter compound in Russia, thus risking the start of World War 3.

Real Rhodey is Rescued

Marvel Studios

Perhaps the greatest twist of Secret Invasion came with Don Cheadle's James Rhodes being impersonated by the Skrull Raava. But by the time the Disney+ series closes out, the real Rhodey will likely be rescued and back in action.

Cheadle has promised the Disney+ series will offer some set-up for his upcoming MCU solo movie Armor Wars. Any teasing for that project will probably come to pass in the finale as fans finally get the real War Machine back - although it seems unlikely he will actually be donning his Stark suit this time around.

On top of all that, fans may well get some more context about Rhodey's Skrull replacement. Did it happen after Iron Man's Avengers: Endgame funeral? Was it after his critical injury in Captain America: Civil War? Or has the armored Avenger actually been a Skrull all along? The answers may not be far away.

Who Was on the Phone with Fury?

Marvel Studios

After collecting the Harvest, along with his gun, jacket, and eyepatch, Secret Invasion's latest cliffhanger saw Nick Fury make a phone call to an unknown recipient to say, "It's time. Let's finish this."

As Sonya Falsworth went to the cemetery with Fury, there aren't many candidates who could be on the other end of this call. Perhaps the only options come with Emilia Clarke's G'iah, Charlayne Woodard's Priscilla Fury, and O-T Fagbenle's Rick Mason - a Black Widow character who made a surprising cameo last episode.

But perhaps Secret Invasion may be hiding a surprising twist, with one of the show's casualties coming back from the dead - such as Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill, Ben Mendelsohn's Talos, or his wife Soren who was recast for the show.

A major theme in Secret Invasion and its marketing was the promise of twists, surprises, and how everything may not always be as it seems. So maybe one of the three key characters killed by Gravik may prove to be alive after all.

President Ritson's Downfall

Marvel Studios

The MCU introduced its newest U.S. President with Secret Invasion's Ritson, played by Dermot Mulroney. Although Ritson has shown no signs of being a Skrull so far, he has been heavily manipulated by Gravik's forces through the first five episodes as Skrull Rhodey advises him as his right-hand man.

While fans can only hope Nick Fury and co. will be able to avert World War III as a conflict between the United States and Russia nears, the clock certainly appears to be ticking on Ritson's time in office, regardless of the outcome.

Next summer's Captain America: Brave New World will see Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross become U.S. President. But for that to happen, Ritson will first need to vacate office through death, impeachment, re-election, or stepping down.

It wouldn't be shocking if the events of the Secret Invasion finale were to somehow set the course for President Ritson's downfall, thus opening the doors for Ross to make his power grab ahead of Captain America 4.

Finding the Skrull's New Home

Marvel Studios

Even if Nick Fury can stop Gravik and his villainous plan to take control of Earth, that still doesn't resolve Secret Invasion's key problem - the search for a new home for the Skrulls following the destruction of Skrullos.

While Fury will presumably put an end to Gravik's Super Skrull program, perhaps he might find some common ground with him to work together to find a new home for the Skrulls - be that on Earth or elsewhere in the cosmos.

As Skrulls have already been spotted in the marketing for The Marvels, that search may end up playing into this November's Captain Marvel sequel too, especially since Nick Fury will be back for that movie too.

Nick Fury is Back in Action

Marvel Studios

During the trailer for The Marvels, fans can see the old Nick Fury is firmly back in action as he once again commands the SABER Space Station - a role which he was fired from in Secret Invasion by the Skrull Rhodey.

While the Disney+ series may have featured a Nick Fury who had taken himself out of the spy game, he will clearly have his mojo back fully by the end of the finale, ready to return once again later this year in The Marvels.

Director Ali Selim previously revealed he communicated with the filmmakers of Captain Marvel 2 to set up Fury's role in the upcoming blockbuster.

The penultimate episode already suggested Fury may be heading on that course as he recollected his classic coat and eyepatch, meaning viewers may well see a more familiar version of the superspy in the climactic chapter.

Valentina and the Harvest

Between The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' CIA director Valentina has made her way into many of the Multiverse Saga's more political projects, making an appearance in Secret Invasion only logical ahead of her role in next year's Thunderbolts.

One new hero rumored to join the MCU with Thunderbolts is Sentry, who may be played by The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun. In Marvel Comics, Robert Reynolds, aka Sentry, originally got his Superman-esque powers from the Golden Sentry Serum, which could be replaced with the Harvest in the MCU.

With rumors claiming Valentina may be the one to create Sentry, perhaps she may be after Secret Invasion's Harvest for her new hero. After all, a serum filled with the DNA of every Avenger seems like a perfect fit to create one of the MCU's most powerful superheroes ever introduced.

The finale of Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 26.