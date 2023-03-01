MCU: Steven Yeun's Big Superhero Revealed by New Rumor

The character that The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun will be playing in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie was recently revealed.

It was recently confirmed that Yeun is joining the already star-studded cast of Thunderbolts and that he will ultimately be taking on a role that could be significant to the future of the MCU.

The actor recently played In films such as Minari and Nope and was nominated for an Oscar for his work in the former. Since the confirmation that Yeun will be joining the MCU, fans have already theorized who the actor could portray in the upcoming film, with many coming to the conclusion that it must be Sentry.

Even though there has been no official word from Marvel Studios, those rumors could be closer to coming true according to a recent update.

Steven Yeun's Rumored Sentry Casting

Marvel

According to insider @CanWeGetToast, actor Steven Yeun is set to play Sentry in the upcoming Thunderbolts film.

Rumors circulated that Yeun would be taking on the role of Sentry, but @CanWeGetToast recently revealed that it is no longer "an ‘if:'"

“So it looks like it’s NOT an ‘if’.”

This was in response to his original tweet about hoping that Yeun‘s hair would change color "when (Sentry) powers up." That original tweet put a big emphasis on "IF Steven Yeun" would be playing Sentry:

“IF Steven Yeun is #Sentry, I hope his hair stays black and turns blonde when he powers up.”

The ultra-powerful Sentry has an alter ego called the Void, so Yeun will be forced to basically take on two characters rather than just one. When the character is in his normal state of mind, a person known as Robert Reynolds, he is an honorable hero, but when the Void makes an appearance, he is as evil as they come.

The recent rumor that Yeun will be portraying Sentry in Thunderbolts was also mentioned by The Weekly Planet’s podcast during its Hot Scoop or Shot of Poop segment.

Co-host James Clement stated during the segment that he "(had) a potential scoop" from "somebody at Marvel" regarding Yeun’s casting. According to Clement’s source, it still isn’t totally confirmed who Yeun will be playing, but they believe it "is Sentry:"

“Now, I’ve got a potential scoop here from someone, who’s been fairly reliable in the past. I spoke to somebody at Marvel - not a higher up necessarily - and this is the quote that they sent me: ‘We don’t even know who he’s playing, but my guess is Sentry, since there’s been whispers of that casting circulating a bit.’ So, he’s going to be in the Thunderbolts as Sentry, potentially… That’s what somebody’s telling me who heard from somebody else.”

Steven Yeun’s Fit as Sentry

Yeun portraying Sentry now seems more likely than ever, but it is still important to keep an open mind as nothing has been confirmed as of this time.

Plans can change, and if there are people at Marvel that still don’t completely know Yeun’s role, there is still the possibility that he could be portraying someone else.

However, assuming that Yeun will be taking on what will be one of the most powerful characters in the MCU, how does he fit in the role?

Yeun’s acting credits prove that he can take on a fan-favorite “hero” type of character when he portrayed Glenn Rhee in The Walking Dead. It is also important to remember that Marvel Studios’ casting record has been praised as much as any studio’s, so if Yeun is trusted to play a character like Sentry, he likely has everything it takes to do him justice.

Thunderbolts is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.