Marvel Finds Replacement Actor for Steven Yeun After His MCU Exit (Report)

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Steven Yeun, Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is back on track, finding its replacement actor for the MCU role originally meant to be played by Steven Yeun.

After becoming a global star in The Walking Dead, Yeun joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ 2025 antiheroic team-up movie Thunderbolts, teasing "a really interesting role" in the Multiverse Saga outing in March 2023.

Rumors had pointed to Yeun taking on a major Marvel character, Sentry, setting up a cosmically dangerous force for the Thunderbolts as they team up for their first round of action together.

Steven Yeun's MCU Replacement Found

Sentry
Marvel Comics

After Steven Yeun left his role as Sentry in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts, Marvel Studios found his replacement in Lewis Pullman.

Deadline reported Pullman is now in early talks to take over the Sentry role and preparing to make his MCU debut in the 2025 summer team-up film.

Lewis Pullman
Lewis Pullman

Pullman is best known for his role as Bob in 2022's billion-dollar hit Top Gun: Maverick, where he starred alongside Tom Cruise and Miles Teller.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

