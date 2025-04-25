Days before Thunderbolts*' debut in theaters, a new piece of art showed off a fantastic look at Lewis Pullman's Sentry.

Marvel is starting to slowly unveil new specific information about Thunderbolts*, including the release of the Phase 5 movie's opening minute of action. Details about the core cast of characters are slowly coming to the forefront, although plot specifics will be kept secret until the film's full release on the big screen.

Included in those secrets is Sentry, who is lined up to be the latest major antagonist threatening Earth's safety. In every piece of footage released thus far, while Pullman's "Bob" persona has popped up on occasion, his fully-evolved Sentry costume and persona have yet to be shown out of the shadows.

New Art Shows Off Sentry's Awesome Look in Thunderbolts*

The X page for the Marvel Future Fight video game shared an official piece of artwork for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, showing an official full look at Lewis Pullman's Sentry.

The image, which also features the core six members of the Thunderbolts team, includes Robert Reynolds' Sentry floating in the air above Bucky Barnes with his eyes glowing.

Marvel Future Fight

Even more exciting is that Sentry can be seen in his full yellow and blue costume with his long blue cape flowing behind him. This comes complete with the "S"-adorned blue belt that has been teased in previous imagery and trailers.

Marvel Future Fight

While this picture is the first official artwork showing off the costume, Sentry's threads were also highlighted on a Hasbro action figure unveiled in early April. That image and the artwork have come in lieu of a full look at Sentry from Thunderbolts* itself.

Hasbro

When Will Marvel Show the First Full Look at Thunderbolts*' Sentry?

Marvel Comics

Even with looks at Sentry coming through artwork and action figures, Marvel Studios has held back from revealing any official imagery or footage of the villain. Thus far, fans have only seen Pullman in scrubs as "Bob" and a tease of what will come with the dark entity known as The Void.

Thankfully, due to him being the main Thunderbolts* villain, it should not take much time to show a full look at his character once the story gets going.

The film could also potentially go back and forth between "Bob" and his Sentry persona, leaving plenty of time before this costume is shown in full. Even more exciting, however, is that this will be far from the last time fans see the blue and yellow threads in the MCU.

Pullman is already confirmed to join the cast of 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, joining most of his co-stars from Thunderbolts* in the MCU's next major team-up outing. How he fits in alongside the team he battles in Thunderbolts* will only be part of the excitement for that movie, especially after he wreaks havoc before then.

Thunderbolts* will debut in theaters on Friday, May 2.