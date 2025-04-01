Thunderbolts Villain Sentry Full Costume Revealed, And It's One Of The MCU's Best Ever

Thunderbolts*'s Sentry has arrived, with a complete look at his costume offered by a Hasbro Marvel Legends livestream.

Marvel Studios has played extremely coy about details regarding the villain of Thunderbolts*. The film's big bad, The Sentry was seen in dribs and drabs throughout Thunderbolts*'s marketing campaign, until now.

Hasbro Shows Off Sentry's Full Supersuit

Marvel

During the Hasbro Marvel Legends team's Tuesday, April 1 Fanstream, the hosts walked viewers through a variety of brand-new action figures coming to the Legends line.

Among those reveals were four figures based on Thunderbolts*: Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, and the previously-fully-unseen Sentry.

Check out the Marvel Legends MCU Sentry figure below (via Preternia):

Hasbro

While only a digital render stands in for the final figure (which hits shelves and online retailers this spring), the figure clearly and fully shows the Sentry costume that will be worn by actor Lewis Pullman in Thunderbolts*.

Hasbro

This Marvel Legends offering has a full range of articulation on top of screen-accurate detailing that shows off Sentry's golden-yellow suit and blue cape. His previously revealed "S" belt buckle can also be seen.

Hasbro

The Marvel Legends Sentry will be sold in a two-pack with Wyatt Russell's John Walker. Both characters and their respective actors have also been confirmed to appear in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

How Does MCU Sentry’s Look Compare to the Comic Version?

Marvel Comics

With the full MCU Sentry suit now revealed to the public, some fans might wonder how it compares to Bob Reynolds' comic book threads.

Marvel Comics

For starters, compared to Sentry's comic suit (above), the MCU version is notably more muted. The vibrant yellow has been replaced with a more gold-hued fabric. The bright blue of the comics has also been washed out for the movie.

As with most MCU comic-to-live-action costume translations, Bob's super suit also has several panel lines and "techy" detailing. Fans often decry this element of the studio's superhero costumes.

Also significant is the fact that MCU Sentry wears his hair much shorter than it is typically depicted in the books. In Thunderbolts*, his hair sits at about chin length, but the character certainly has quite the mane in print.

All in all, Sentry's MCU costume looks mostly faithful to the source material, albeit with the franchise's typical creative liberties applied.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2. Read more about the Sentry here.