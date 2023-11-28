Lessons In Chemistry Season 2 Gets Hopeful Update from Producers

Despite being branded as a mini-series, potential hints to a Season 2 of Brie Larson's Lessons In Chemistry have been dropped.

Airing on Apple TV+, Larson's period drama just ended its run on the streamer, with its eighth (and potentially final) episode being released on Friday, November 24.

The series - based on the novel of the same name - follows 1960s chemist Elizabeth Zott as she starts up a cooking show she uses to disguise scientific lessons to educate housewives.

After eight episodes, Lessons In Chemistry finished telling the story laid out in Bonnie Garmus' 2022 novel. The miniseries earned a solid 84% on Rotten Tomatoes with critics heaping praise upon Larson's "standout" and potentially Emmy-worthy performance.

A Lessons In Chemistry Season 2 Tease

Applt TV+

Comments from Lessons in Chemistry executive producers Lee Eisenberg and Sarah Adina Smith gave fans hope about a potential Season 2 for the hit series.

While speaking with Today, the producing partners revealed - despite the series having now told the Lessons In Chemistry book in its entirety - if they have the "right story," they would "love to explore it:"

“It’s so heartening to hear that people like the show enough that they want to tune back in and see where these characters go. And if we have the right story, we’d love to explore it.”

However, this came with the caveat that they did find the way the series ended deeply satisfying, and they would not want to sully simply for the sake of more episodes.

Smith lamented, that she "love[s] limited series as a format," because "[they] knew where [they] were going" and it "wasn’t infinite:"

“I love limited series as a format because you have a beginning, middle and end, and you’re not expanding things for the sake of expanding it. We knew where we were going and we knew we had this one shot at it, that it wasn’t infinite."

The pair added that they have not been able to sit down and talk about a potential Season 2 because of the SAG-AFTRA strike (which only recently came to an end). Instead, they have been focusing on "launching season one in the best way possible."

This is in line with what series star Brie Larson has said about the idea of returning to the show for a second batch of episodes. In the days before the Season 1 finale, Larson told Yahoo she could "totally imagine" the show going past its first season, but she hasn't "had anybody ask [her]" about it yet:

“Oh, gosh! I mean, I have a big imagination so I can totally imagine that. I haven’t had anybody ask me that. So I don’t know.”

How Likely Is Lessons In Chemistry Season 2?

As of yet, there has been no official confirmation of a Lessons In Chemistry Season 2. However, that is not to say it will never happen.

Season 1 of the Brie Larson-led series was very much branded as a miniseries on Apple TV+, telling the story of Bonnie Garmus' 2022 novel with no ambitions of taking it further.

The fact that the show's creators are even talking about the idea of exploring this world beyond that should be taken as a win.

While other streamers like Max, Netflix, and Disney+ generally like to get multiple seasons out of their more popular series, Apple TV+ is an oddity in the streaming landscape.

The Apple-owned streamer seems more inclined to maintain a bespoke and curated library of titles, meaning Season 2 of a show like Lessons In Chemistry is less of is sure thing than that it would be on other platforms.

Seeing as demand for the show seems to be in the upper echelon amongst its streaming competition (via Parrot Analytics), Apple would be smart to capitalize on that and greenlight a second season.

If Apple is going to move forward though, it is important the streaming giant keeps close to what made the first season resonate as well as it did - especially as Season 2 would be going off-book, venturing beyond the source material the series is based on.

Lessons In Chemistry is now streaming on Apple TV+.