Trying Season 5 was teased by two of its stars as a part of a recent interview.

The British comedy was first released on Apple TV+ in May 2020, with three more seasons quickly following in May 2021, July 2022, and May 2024, respectively.

Starring the likes of Esther Smith and Rafe Spall, the streaming series follows a couple as they go from trying to have kids to adopting one and dealing with the hardships of first-time parenthood.

Trying Season 5 Teased By Star

As a part of a recent conversation with Virgin Radio UK, Trying stars Esther Smith and Rafe Spall may have inadvertently given fans hope that a fifth season of the Apple TV+ comedy will get released.

Speaking with the outlet's Chris Evans live on-air, Smith, who plays Nikki Newman in the hit series, said that Season 4 ends on "a bit of a cliffhanger" and it would "be lovely to do [Season 5]:"

"I have to say. It's [the end of series 4] a bit of a cliffhanger. So I wonder. It would be lovely to do a series five."

Spall, who brings to life Nikki's spouse Jason on the show, followed this up by positing, "It'd be good" if/when Season 5 ever gets released:

"I hope so. It'd be good. I'd be happy to do this show. I love it for many reasons. I think it's good, funny."

This is not the first time either of them has brought up the idea of coming back for a potential Season 5 of Trying either.

While signing off an interview with Screen Chatter in May, Spall mentioned a fifth season, casually remarking, "Maybe Season 5, we will set aside some more time."

He also brought up the idea of more episodes elsewhere, mentioning the idea of a Season 5 to Yahoo when talking about how much he loved Trying's on-screen couple:

"I think that's the thing that kind of underpins everything, they have such a love for each other.They're quite an aspirational couple, they always have fun and they always work it out, ... which is great. So far anyway, unless we break up if we do Season 5."

How Likely Is Trying Season 5?

While it seems Trying's two primary stars are up for a potential Season 5 of the streaming comedy, that does not mean it is guaranteed to happen.

No plans to release a fifth season have been made public by Apple TV+ or BBC Studios (the English studio behind the show).

After premiering three seasons in as many years, Season 4 took its time in coming to the TV screens around the world, taking twice as long as the past season had (two years).

Season 4 also came with a major change narratively, featuring a six-year time jump following the pair finally adopting a newborn at the end of Season 3.

If a Season 5 were to come, it could be quite some time before fans ever hear about it - especially if the powers that be opt for a similar two-year gap between seasons like that seen between Seasons 3 and 4.

Typically a new season renewal for the series has come either to coincide with the premiere of its last season or a short time after.

Seeing as Season 4 has come and gone (airing from May 22 to July 3 this year), a Season 5 announcement could happen at any moment, that is if it going to happen at all.

The show has seemingly been a successful enough collaboration between Apple and the BBC to warrant four seasons up to this point, so one can likely expect it to again hit whatever internal metrics it needs to justify Season 5.

But that is mere conjecture at this point, seeing as nothing official has been announced.

Trying is now streaming on Apple TV+.

