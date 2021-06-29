Black Widow: Dreykov, First Mentioned In The Avengers Movie, Returns In New Poster

After a long string of delays, Black Widow is finally set to premiere in theaters and on Disney+'s Premier Access on July 9, 2021.

While some focus of the film will be on Natasha Romanoff's Russian family, other parts will hone in on Scarlett Johansson's hero's Red Room past, including her relationship with a mysterious man named Dreykov.

Originally mentioned to the Russian spy by Loki in 2012's The Avengers, Dreykov (and his daughter) are seemingly parts of the darker corners of Natasha's past. In the first Avengers film, Loki wonders if Natasha "can... wipe out that much red" in her ledger as a result of what happened between herself, Dreykov, and Dreykov's daughter.

Marketing for Black Widow has shown that actor Ray Winstone will be portraying this Dreykov in the 2021 solo movie, and his ties to Taskmaster, another piece of the conflict-heavy puzzle of the film, have also been apparent.

In anticipation of the film's release in less than two weeks, a new poster was unveiled that gives viewers the first official look at Dreykov alongside nearly the entirety of the film's cast.

ONE LAST PUSH FOR BLACK WIDOW

Just over a week before Black Widow debuts in theaters and on Disney+'s Premier Access, Marvel Studios released another brand-new poster for the Scarlett Johansson-led film.

The poster features never-before-seen poses from Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff and Rachel Weisz's Melina Vostokoff as well as the first official glimpse at Ray Winstone's seemingly villainous Dreykov.

The poster can be seen below:

Marvel Studios

BLACK WIDOW UNRAVELS THE BUDAPEST MYSTERY

Based on teasers and interviews, it's been known for a while that Black Widow will address the many hints of Natasha's past that have been scattered throughout the MCU.

Dreykov and the ever-allusive Budapest mystery are arguably at the top of this list, having been mentioned and alluded to in The Avengers, 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

It remains to be seen if Dreykov and Budapest are tied; however, it wouldn't be a stretch if they are. If Dreykov is controlling Taskmaster, heeding to the mysterious figure to "bring her [Natasha] home," and Taskmaster is in charge of the Red Room, then all of this conflict might come full circle.

Either way, a flashback to the Budapest situation is likely on the docket. Perhaps fans will find out how that ordeal had lasting effects on what Natasha will be dealing with in this film.

With all of that being said, there are also the notions of São Paulo and "the hospital fire," two other events Natasha was involved in beforehand according to 2012 Loki, that may or may not be brought to fruition.

This could be an enormous circle, and it remains to be seen if Black Widow will have time to cover it all. Either way, some answers will be given regarding Natasha's shady past, and Ray Winstone's Dreykov is apparently at the center of it all.

Black Widow premieres in theaters and on Disney+ via Premier Access on July 9, 2021.