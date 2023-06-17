Marvel Celebrates Scarlett Johansson's 8 Best Black Widow Hairstyles

While many MCU heroes have gone through distinct looks over the course of the franchise's now five phases, none have done so as often as Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow.

From her Iron Man 2 debut all the way until her swan song in 2021's Black Widow, Johansson's Natasha Romanoff has sported several looks that define her presence in nearly every MCU project she's been a part of.

It's worth noting that in the films Scarlett Johansson was a part of that were directed by the Russo Brothers (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame), Johansson herself had full creative control of her character's hairstyle.

Scarlett Johansson's 8 Best MCU Hairstyles Over the Years

All too aware of this, Marvel Studios asked fans to "claim" a Black Widow MCU hairstyle on the studio's UK/Ireland Twitter account.

1.) Iron Man 2 (2010)

Marvel

Scarlett Johansson made her MCU debut in 2010's Iron Man 2, sporting long, curly red locks that were extremely reminiscent of her character's traditional Marvel Comics look.

However, the long hair wouldn't stay for long (don't worry, this look will be back).

2.) The Avengers (2012)

Marvel

Black Widow's first inclusion in a Marvel Studios team-up movie saw the character ditch the curly hair for a short, wavy bob. Rest assured, though, the red stayed.

The Avengers solidified Scarlett Johansson's place as a bonafide MCU mainstay, and it wouldn't be long before she made her mark on another Marvel Studios franchise.

3.) Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Marvel

Captain America: The Winter Soldier didn't have Johansson stray too far from her prior look. While the length of her hair stayed roughly the same, it was straightened rather than curled.

It was here that Black Widow nearly became synchronous with fellow Avenger Captain America, with their stories more intertwined than anyone realized.

4.) Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Marvel

The next Avengers film, Age of Ultron, reverted the Black Widow almost entirely back to her prior Avengers hairstyle. This time, however, it showed more of her face and appeared as a slightly darker red.

This would be the last fans saw of Natasha Romanoff's shorter hairstyle for a few years.

5.) Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Marvel

Her road crossing with Captain America yet again, the Black Widow landed on Team Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War, though she eventually sided with Cap before the movie ended.

Johansson appeared in the fan-dubbed Avengers 2.5 with another longer look; this one was almost a cross of her Iron Man 2 and The Winter Soldier hairstyles, with the length extended and locks generally straightened apart from the curled ends.

6.) Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Marvel

Fast forward a few years to Avengers: Infinity War and the Black Widow appeared on screen in an entirely new look that wouldn't be explained until the MCU's next phase.

After going incognito with fellow ex-Avengers Captain America and Falcon, Johansson's Natasha Romanoff cut her hair to less than shoulder-length and dyed it blonde in an attempt to lay low from the feds.

7.) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Marvel

Shown following the five-year time jump present in Avengers: Endgame, Scarlett Johansson was more creative than ever in how she depicted her character visually.

The blonde locks from Infinity War grew themselves out to the point where the character's natural red hair re-emerged, leading to a beautiful ombre of the two colors.

8.) Black Widow (2021)

Marvel

Finally, Scarlett Johansson led the billing in 2021's Black Widow, which filled the slot between Civil War and Infinity War.

The movie saw Johansson's Natasha Romanoff both as a young teenager and the then present-day super spy. The teenage version, played by Peter Pan & Wendy's Ever Anderson, rocked a short and choppy blue do, while the grown-up version showcased a variety of braids throughout the film while retaining the near-classic length and red hue.

Black Widow also hinted at why Natasha dyed her hair blonde in Infinity War: to pay tribute to her spiritual sister, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova.

