'A Different World' Gives Jasmine Guy a Different Look For Netflix's 2026 Revival (Pictures)

Netflix's 2026 continuation of A Different World gave Jasmine Guy's Whitley Gilbert an updated look decades after the original 1987 sitcom premiered on NBC. Netflix's 10-episode continuation of A Different World, which premiered on September 24, brought back most of the original characters from the previous sitcom, most notably Kadeem Hardison's Dwayne Wayne, Darryl M. Bell's Ron Johnson, Cree Summer's Freddie Brooks, and Jasmine Guy's Whitley Gilbert-Wayne. The series shifted the focus to Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon), the free-spirited daughter of Whitley and Dwayne Wayne.

In NBC's A Different World, Whitley was introduced as a spoiled Richmond Southern belle, known to everyone as a campus snob. Over six seasons, she evolved into the show's emotional anchor, showcasing her ability to learn to love beyond status after falling for math nerd Dwayne Wayne. Netflix's A Different World brought back Jasmine Guy's Whitley Gilbert-Wayne as a skincare entrepreneur who is now guiding her own daughter through freshman year at Hillman College.

Why Jasmine Guy Looks Different In Netflix's 'A Different World' Series Reboot

Netflix

The 2026 version of Jasmine Guy's Whitley Gilbert in Netflix's A Different World looks different from the curly-haired, high-glam student iteration of the character from the 1987 NBC sitcom. Based on her on-screen look, there are noticeable differences in the actress's face, hair, and overall presentation. In the original run, Whitley's look featured voluminous curls, bold makeup, and colorful fashion that defined the '80s.

One of the main reasons Jasmine Guy's Whitley Gilbert looks different in the Netflix reboot is her age and the time that has passed since her last appearance in the NBC sitcom. In the original sitcom, Jasmine was 25 when she debuted as Whitley on NBC's A Different World, and 31 when she finished her run on the show. In Netflix's continuation, Guy turned 64 around the time of the series launch.

NBC/Netflix

The 2026 version of Whitley features sleeker, pulled-back hair, embracing a more polished, contemporary style. This look fits the character's evolution in the series, considering that she is now a successful skincare business owner and an empty-nest parent, guiding her child in her new beginnings. Still, Jasmine Guy's Whitley retains her natural flair and charisma despite her new look, age difference, and wardrobe change.

Did They Change Whitley Gilbert in A Different World?

NBC

Some of the differences in Whitley Gilbert-Wayne's look in Netflix's A Different World are attributed to time and character change, moving her away from the late 1980s vibe toward a more mature elegance in the reboot.

In a recent Instagram post after the series premiered, Jasmine Guy opened up about her different look as Whitley in Netflix's A Different World, acknowledging the "brutal" world of the internet while acknowledging that growing older brings change and that not every change is easy:

"The internet can be brutal to women as we grow older. It asks us to celebrate life while criticizing every sign that we’ve lived it. Growing older brings change, and I won’t pretend every change is easy. But beauty, style, and joy don’t have an expiration date. Let’s spend less time judging ourselves and each other, and more time loving each other, making memories, and living the life we’re here to live."

Jasmine Guy isn't shy about admitting the work she does to maintain her appearance for the camera. In a 2024 Instagram reel, Guy invited her followers on her "journey to healthier skin and a more youthful appearance" while under the care of an Atlanta clinic, posting about anti-aging treatments aimed at achieving a glow and improving skin health.

NBC/Netflix

Speaking in a separate interview with Woman's World, Jasmine Guy explained her beauty philosophy to maintain her shine despite her age, admitting that she has been getting "Botox on [her] forehead:"

"For years, I’ve been getting Botox on my forehead because I was always a frowner. Now I’ve become immune to it. I know my face has to look a certain way on camera, but I looked like this when I was 25, so I’m like, I’m okay, I’m good."

Guy also said that she is always making sure that her makeup is off when she goes to sleep, before saying that she has fully embraced "the way [she] looks" after all this time:

"I make sure my makeup is off. Sometimes I’d be so tired from being in a show that I would just go to sleep, but I sure don’t do that anymore. I use Neutrogena makeup remover and then put a hot washcloth over my face. Then I’ll apply different serums I’ve been using. I ask myself, at what point do I accept myself for the color of my skin? I’d use those tanning booths for years because I look better [browner,] but now I accept the way I look."

Jasmine Guy has clearly put a lot of effort into achieving her now-natural look. Her return as Whitley in A Different Look presents her as a woman who has embraced her next chapter rather than limiting herself to the original version fans first met. Guy's Whitley showcases her more polished look with elegant poise, making her a natural fit for the Netflix reboot's mix of nostalgia and new-generation storylines.