Here's Why Lisa Bonet Had to Leave 'A Different World'

Netflix viewers are curious about Denise Huxtable’s sudden exit from A Different World, leading to speculation about the real-life factors affecting Lisa Bonet's career.

A Different World is a spin-off of The Cosby Show that aired on NBC for six seasons from 1987 to 1993, following students at the fictional Hillman College.

The series was praised for tackling social issues like racism, classism, and gender dynamics, making it a culturally significant sitcom. It began streaming on Netflix in the U.S. on February 7, sparking renewed interest.

Why Did Lisa Bonet Leave A Different World?

A Different World

A Different World was originally centered on Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet), but the show memorably shifted focus to Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy) and Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) after her departure.

Bonet left A Different World after Season 1 in 1988 due to her real-life pregnancy while married to musician Lenny Kravitz.

Producer Debbie Allen wanted to incorporate her pregnancy into the show, but Bill Cosby reportedly opposed the idea, believing that audiences would not accept Denise as an unwed mother.

In a 2011 interview (via FoundationINTERVIEWS), Allen said that Bonet had confided in her that she was pregnant but also told her that they needed to tell Cosby about the situation.

Allen explained to Cosby how she wanted Denise to now be pregnant in the show, telling him it'd be "a great thing to see a girl who's [an] upper-class kid having a baby:"

"I explained to him how I wanted to use it on the show because that would be a great thing to see a girl who's [a] upper-class kid having a baby, not married because she didn't want to be married and the girls could root for her."

As Allen recalled it, this was Cosby's response about two or three weeks later to her about the status of Denise's character and Bonet's future on A Different World:

"She's pregnant. Denise Huxtable is not pregnant. Lisa Bonet is pregnant. Not Denise. So no, no, you can't have it. No, we're not going to do it. No."

In the moment, Allen explained how "mad" she was at him but also "understood he just wanted her back" on The Cosby Show:

"So he took her back. I was so mad at him. I wanted to take her, but I understood he just wanted her back."

As a result, Denise was written out of A Different World by having her drop out of Hillman College and return home. Bonet then returned to The Cosby Show in Season 5, only a few months after the Season 1 finale of A Different World aired.

She re-appeared on the show on October 6, 1988, with her character Denise now pursuing a career as a wildlife photographer's assistant. Bonet's pregnancy was hidden with loose clothing and other props like furniture and grocery bags.

After her Cosby return, she gave birth to her daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz (and director of Blink Twice), in December 1988.

Following maternity leave, Bonet returned full-time to The Cosby Show in Season 6, resuming her role as Denise, now married to Lt. Martin Kendall (Joseph C. Phillips) and stepmother to his daughter, Olivia, famously played by Raven Symone.

The premiere episode, "Denise: The Saga Continues," marked Denise's unexpected return and her introduction of her new family to her parents. Bonet remained on the show regularly through Season 6 but was ultimately fired by Cosby at the end of Season 7 in 1991 due to "creative differences" and not invited back for the finale.

A Different World successfully ran on NBC until 1993, clearly standing the test of time with its popularity re-blossoming on Netflix in 2025.

A Different World is streaming on Netflix.

For more blasts from the past, discover the latest updates on Netflix's Fuller House Season 6 potential release date.