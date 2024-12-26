Is Sarah Dugdale Pregnant In Virgin River Season 6?

Sarah Dugdale has Virgin River fans wondering if her character, Lizzie, is pregnant after returning to the show in Season 6.

Dugdale is a semi-regular in the extensive cast of Netflix's Virgin River. She plays Lizzie, one of the town's younger residents, who forms a bond with Alexandra Breckenridge's Mel across all six seasons. Early in the show, she moves back to town under her aunt's guardianship after causing problems for her parents.

Her path over the show sees her mature season by season, forming relationships and taking on new responsibilities as she moves into adulthood.

Sarah Dugdale Pregnancy Rumors Explained

Netflix

Virgin River Season 6 puts Sarah Dugdale's Lizzie in a new situation, as the character is pregnant and expecting her first child.

Season 6 begins with Lizzie in the latter stages of her pregnancy as she does her best to deal with the discomfort she's feeling with her new baby on the way.

While Lizzie's pregnancy is an essential subplot in Virgin River Season 6, actor Sarah Dugdale is not pregnant in real life. While she is in a relationship with Richard Harmon, known for his work in The 100 (which ended in 2020), the two have not indicated that Dugdale is expecting a baby.

In mid-November, Dugdale shared a picture of her with Harmon from a vacation to Hawaii on Instagram, in which she did not appear pregnant.

Another confirmation that she is not pregnant came from a company called Moonbump on X (formerly Twitter), which specializes in making fake pregnant bellies. This company noted in its post that Dugdale was wearing one of their products, reinforcing that the pregnancy is only for the show.

The first six seasons of Virgin River are streaming on Netflix.