Charmaine's story in the Virgin River Netflix show differs heavily from what happens to her in the source material from the original books.

Many may not know that the Virgin River Netflix series is based on a long series of books written by Robyn Carr, which take place in the town of Virgin River (see more on where the show is filmed here). Made up of 21 books, the romance novels play out slightly differently than the show from a plot and character standpoint.

Unlike the books, the series has featured Mel and Jack almost exclusively as the leading characters through all six seasons of storyline thus far. Another character who has a far different story between mediums is Charmaine Roberts, portrayed on Netflix by Lauren Hammersley.

Charmaine's Virgin River Season 7 Set-Up

The Season 6 finale of Virgin River set up a potentially scary scenario for Charmaine Roberts, leading fans to believe she might be in major trouble. Charmaine did not make an appearance at Jack and Mel's wedding, which came in the middle of her custody battle against Calvin for her twins.

After finally stopping herself from getting in the way of Mel and Jack's relationship, Jack goes to check up on her at the end of the season and finds something that leaves him shocked. This comes after Mel and Jack's long-awaited wedding in the closing episode.

Unfortunately, fans are left in the dark regarding what exactly happened and what's to come in Season 7, as Jack does not say anything, and no more footage is shown depicting what happened to Charmaine.

What Happens to Charmaine In Virgin River Books?

Unlike in the Virgin River series, Charmaine Roberts is a fairly minor character in the original books.

In the books, Charmaine does not consider herself to be Jack's girlfriend or in any kind of real relationship. Additionally, she does not attach herself to Jack nearly as heavily as she does throughout the Netflix show's first six seasons.

On top of her different ties to Jack, she does not live in Virgin River in the books the way she does in the series, which often puts her in close proximity to Mel and Jack as their relationship blossoms.

In the series, Charmaine is a love interest for Jack, as they have a friends-with-benefits situation on and off for most of the first few seasons. This comes to an end when Mel and Jack get engaged and become an official item.

Does Charmaine Have the Twins?

While Charmaine gives birth to twin babies in Virgin River Season 5 (which included another twist in the ending), the book series gives her a completely different path. In fact, she does not get pregnant at all in the text version of the story.

The books depict Charmaine as an older and wiser woman. When Jack tells her that he is in love with Mel, she understands his feelings and does not try to interfere.

Does Charmaine Die?

As mentioned above, it is unclear what exactly happened to Charmaine, as Jack is only shown with a shocked look on his face when he goes to look for her. However, considering this show's nature, the odds are high that his former love interest is still alive going into Season 7.

More likely, many expect Charmaine to either be hurt or potentially kidnapped, both of which would set up plenty of drama for the next season. Her role in the show is already far more extensive than anything she had in the books, and that journey seems unlikely to be over anytime soon.

Having Jack and Mel go out to rescue or take care of Charmaine would be quite an exciting start to next season, especially considering how upbeat and positive the show usually is. While nothing can be confirmed as of writing, Hammersley's time on Virgin River does not seem to be over quite yet.

Virgin River Season 6 is now streaming in full on Netflix.